WSSU women and men will open CIAA basketball play on Thursday at Virginia Union

A preview of the Winston-Salem State’s-Virginia Union men’s basketball game.

When

7:30 p.m. Thursday

Where

Barco-Stevens Hall, Richmond, Va.

Records

WSSU: 6-2.

Va. Union: 6-2.

What to watch for

1. These two teams played in the Chris Paul HBCU Tournament in Connecticut on Nov. 23 with the Panthers winning 59-55. In that game Jordan Peebles (16 points, eight re-bounds) and Raemaad Wright (14 points, 12 rebounds) led the way for the Panthers.

2. The Rams had trouble against the Panthers’ zone that starts out as a 3-2 but changes after the first pass is made. The Rams shot just 35% from the field and were 5 of 21 on 3-point attempts in the loss.

3. It’s the opening of CIAA play for the Rams, who are the defending league champions from the 2019-20 season. It wouldn’t be a surprise if both of these teams, who live off their defense, see each other in the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore in February.