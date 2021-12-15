WSSU women and men will open CIAA basketball play on Thursday at Virginia Union

A preview of the Winston-Salem State’s-Virginia Union men’s basketball game.
When
7:30 p.m. Thursday
Where
Barco-Stevens Hall, Richmond, Va.
Records
WSSU: 6-2.
Va. Union: 6-2.
What to watch for
1. These two teams played in the Chris Paul HBCU Tournament in Connecticut on Nov. 23 with the Panthers winning 59-55. In that game Jordan Peebles (16 points, eight re-bounds) and Raemaad Wright (14 points, 12 rebounds) led the way for the Panthers.
2. The Rams had trouble against the Panthers’ zone that starts out as a 3-2 but changes after the first pass is made. The Rams shot just 35% from the field and were 5 of 21 on 3-point attempts in the loss.
3. It’s the opening of CIAA play for the Rams, who are the defending league champions from the 2019-20 season. It wouldn’t be a surprise if both of these teams, who live off their defense, see each other in the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore in February.
Noteworthy
The WSSU women and Virginia Union women play in the first game of the doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. The Rams are 4-3 overall while the Panthers are 1-4.
John Dell: 6 sports stories that touched our hearts in 2021
Here are six stories from 2020 that cover a lot of ground in a year that was unusual because of COVID-19.
In a special season for Wake Forest's football team Brian Piccolo's legacy comes into play.
Wake Forest's football program helped Johnny Foster when he was there as a student and he continues to offer his help in return.
There's plenty to motivate Rajesh Durbal and he's not afraid to spread the word about it.
TOP STORY Chris Paul heads into Wake Forest Hall of Fame: "When I first got to Wake, this was the furthest thing from my mind."
Chris Paul doesn't get humbled very often but he was when entering the Wake Forest Hall of Fame.
The Spry experience: Life on the Walt Chyzowych Alumni Hill has changed a little, but The Congregation rolls on
It's one of the best college soccer atmospheres in the country, and it's right here in Winston-Salem.
Sarah Quintana, a special-needs eighth-grader, has her moment in the spotlight on the basketball court
This girl loves being a part of a middle-school basketball team.
336-727-4081