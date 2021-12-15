 Skip to main content
WSSU women and men will open CIAA basketball play on Thursday at Virginia Union
WSSU women and men will open CIAA basketball play on Thursday at Virginia Union

WSSU Graphic

The Rams will open conference play later this month at Virginia Union

A preview of the Winston-Salem State’s-Virginia Union men’s basketball game.

When

7:30 p.m. Thursday

Where

Barco-Stevens Hall, Richmond, Va.

Records

WSSU: 6-2.

Va. Union: 6-2.

What to watch for

1. These two teams played in the Chris Paul HBCU Tournament in Connecticut on Nov. 23 with the Panthers winning 59-55. In that game Jordan Peebles (16 points, eight re-bounds) and Raemaad Wright (14 points, 12 rebounds) led the way for the Panthers.

2. The Rams had trouble against the Panthers’ zone that starts out as a 3-2 but changes after the first pass is made. The Rams shot just 35% from the field and were 5 of 21 on 3-point attempts in the loss.

3. It’s the opening of CIAA play for the Rams, who are the defending league champions from the 2019-20 season. It wouldn’t be a surprise if both of these teams, who live off their defense, see each other in the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore in February.

Noteworthy

The WSSU women and Virginia Union women play in the first game of the doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. The Rams are 4-3 overall while the Panthers are 1-4.

John Dell: 6 sports stories that touched our hearts in 2021

Here are six stories from 2020 that cover a lot of ground in a year that was unusual because of COVID-19.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Tags

