WSSU women win first-round game over St. Aug's in CIAA Tournament in Baltimore

It’s been nearly 750 days since the CIAA last held its women and men’s basketball tournaments, but the drought ended on Tuesday afternoon at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.

The Winston-Salem State women, seeded 8th, beat ninth-seeded St. Aug’s 67-54 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Rams’ reward will be facing top-seeded Lincoln (Pa.) at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday (ESPN+).

Kennedi Simmons, a freshman playing in her first CIAA Tournament game, led the Rams (12-12) with 12 points and four rebounds. Tyliah Burns added 11 points and Amaya Tucker, who was held scoreless in the first half, added 10 points for the balanced Rams.

All 10 players for Coach L’Tona Lamonte scored, as they shot 49% from the field and enjoyed a 43-30 rebounding advantage.

With 13 seconds left in the game, Tucker had to be helped to the locker room after appearing to twist her left ankle. She hobbled off the court, and then needed assistance to get to the locker room.

The Falcons (10-15) were led by Jada Swafford with 15 points and Taniyah Greene added 12.