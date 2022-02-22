WSSU women win first-round game over St. Aug's in CIAA Tournament in Baltimore

It’s been nearly 750 days since the CIAA last held its women and men’s basketball tournaments, but the drought ended on Tuesday afternoon at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.
The Winston-Salem State women, seeded 8th, beat ninth-seeded St. Aug’s 67-54 to advance to the quarterfinals.
The Rams’ reward will be facing top-seeded Lincoln (Pa.) at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday (ESPN+).
Kennedi Simmons, a freshman playing in her first CIAA Tournament game, led the Rams (12-12) with 12 points and four rebounds. Tyliah Burns added 11 points and Amaya Tucker, who was held scoreless in the first half, added 10 points for the balanced Rams.
All 10 players for Coach L’Tona Lamonte scored, as they shot 49% from the field and enjoyed a 43-30 rebounding advantage.
With 13 seconds left in the game, Tucker had to be helped to the locker room after appearing to twist her left ankle. She hobbled off the court, and then needed assistance to get to the locker room.
The Falcons (10-15) were led by Jada Swafford with 15 points and Taniyah Greene added 12.
In another first-round game Fayetteville State, the defending champion and the fifth seed, was upset by 12th-seeded Livingstone 49-38.
WSSU’s All-CIAA selections
WSSU’s Tucker was the lone player from Lamonte’s team to make All-CIAA. Tucker, a Reagan High School graduate, is averaging 13.9 points and 3.1 assists per game. She headed into the tournament third in the league in field-goal percentage at 44%.
On the men’s side, WSSU’s Cameron Campbell and Javonte Cooke were named All-CIAA. Both are graduate transfers from Lincoln (Pa.) and Mars Hill.
Also, freshman Isaac Parson was named to the All-CIAA Rookie Team after averaging 7.5 points and 4.9 assists per game.
Cooke entered the CIAA Tournament averaging 16 points a game and Campbell is averaging 11.8.
WSSU, the defending men’s champion, will play in a quarterfinal game on Thursday at 8 p.m. against the winner of the Shaw-St. Aug’s game. The Rams are the third seed in the tournament and were the Southern Division champions.
336-727-4081