WSSU women's and men's basketball teams come up short in CIAA games at Lincoln (Pa.)

Zahrion Blue hit two free throws with six seconds left and Lincoln (Pa.) hung on for a 63-60 win over visiting Winston-Salem State on Saturday afternoon at Manuel Rivero Gym.

The Rams had a chance to tie the game, but Javonte Cooke missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Blue led the Lions with 16 points and Isaiah Miles added 13 points and five rebounds with Reggie Hudson chipping in with 10 points and four steals.

Cooke led the Rams with 22 points as he went 9 of 18 shooting and was 4 of 11 on 3-point attempts. Cameron Campbell, a former All-CIAA player for Lincoln (Pa.) who transferred to WSSU in 2020, added 16 points on 6 of 12 shooting on his return to Lincoln. Jon Hicklin had nine points as the Rams shot 43% but had 16 turnovers.

The Lions shot only 31% but had only eight turnovers. They went 16 of 19 from the free-throw line to help them pick up the home victory.

The Rams battled back from a seven-point deficit with 1:30 to go but couldn’t get over the hump.

The Lions improved to 9-4 overall and 2-0 in the CIAA. The Rams fell to 6-4 and are 0-2 in league play.