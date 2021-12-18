WSSU women's and men's basketball teams come up short in CIAA games at Lincoln (Pa.)

Zahrion Blue hit two free throws with six seconds left and Lincoln (Pa.) hung on for a 63-60 win over visiting Winston-Salem State on Saturday afternoon at Manuel Rivero Gym.
The Rams had a chance to tie the game, but Javonte Cooke missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Blue led the Lions with 16 points and Isaiah Miles added 13 points and five rebounds with Reggie Hudson chipping in with 10 points and four steals.
Cooke led the Rams with 22 points as he went 9 of 18 shooting and was 4 of 11 on 3-point attempts. Cameron Campbell, a former All-CIAA player for Lincoln (Pa.) who transferred to WSSU in 2020, added 16 points on 6 of 12 shooting on his return to Lincoln. Jon Hicklin had nine points as the Rams shot 43% but had 16 turnovers.
The Lions shot only 31% but had only eight turnovers. They went 16 of 19 from the free-throw line to help them pick up the home victory.
The Rams battled back from a seven-point deficit with 1:30 to go but couldn’t get over the hump.
The Lions improved to 9-4 overall and 2-0 in the CIAA. The Rams fell to 6-4 and are 0-2 in league play.
In the women’s game the Lions jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in an easy 82-55 win over the Rams.
Bryanna Brown led the way for the Lions with 18 points and five rebounds and Joy Morton came off the bench to add 17 points and five rebounds. Ciana Montgomery added 12 points as the Lions shot 43% from the field.
Amaya Tucker and Melody Pritchard scored 16 points to lead the Rams and Kennedi Simmons added 13 points and eight rebounds. The Rams shot just 28% from the field and were 4 of 22 on 3-point attempts.
The Rams fell to 5-4 overall and 1-1 in the CIAA and the Lions improved to 9-3 overall and 2-0 in CIAA play.
Both WSSU teams will conclude their CIAA road trip on Monday at Bowie State. The women’s game will be at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
After that, the WSSU women will play at home on Dec. 30 against Meredith College in a nonconference game while the WSSU men won’t play again until Jan. 6 at home against Virginia State.
336-727-4081