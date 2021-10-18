WSSU women's basketball team fundraising efforts net them trip to Alaska for two game

Who knew "Ramily" stretched as far as Anchorage, Alaska?

Winston-Salem State’s women’s basketball team is heading there for two games next month, and the red carpet will be rolled out by Alaska Anchorage, a Division II program that went 31-2 in 2019-20, and by Travis Mills, a pastor and teacher in Anchorage who is a WSSU graduate and has a daughter attending his alma mater.

"I can’t say enough about how great Pastor Mills has been because he’s going to host us for Thanksgiving dinner, and to me it’s amazing the reach this university has," said Coach L’Tona Lamonte.

"We're worldwide," adds WSSU athletics director Etienne Thomas. “It's going to be a great experience besides the basketball.”

The Rams will open their season on Nov. 6 at Barton. The games against the Seawolves will be played on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26 and 27.

The trip is one Lamonte made as an assistant coach at Western Carolina.

When the opportunity came, all she needed to know the number for expenses: WSSU is having to cover $8,000. One of the program's final fundraisers is a 50-50 raffle at halftime of the homecoming football game against Livingstone on Saturday; one fan will have a chance to win $10,000.