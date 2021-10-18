WSSU women's basketball team fundraising efforts net them trip to Alaska for two games

Lamonte said that Alaska Anchorage, which is 224-36 in nine seasons under head coach Ryan McCarthy, also agreed to help with some of the travel costs.

"They've got a great program that's been very consistent," Lamonte said.

Among the expenses will be coats for Rams players.

“I don’t have a winter coat because I’m from Greensboro and we don’t get those temperatures like Alaska,” said sophomore guard Kennedi Simmons, a former Southeast Guilford star.

The airplane trip will be Simmons' first.

“I guess if you are going to fly for the first time, it might as well be all the way to Alaska,” Simmons said with a laugh.

Simmons' last basketball game came in the regional final at the end of her senior season in 2020 that put Southeast Guilford into the state championship game. But those championship games were never played because of COVID-19, and her first academic year at WSSU didn't include a basketball season.

“It’s been so long since my last game,” she said. "We all can't wait to play games again, and I love this team."

Besides the travel, the Rams will have another unique opportunity.