WSSU women's basketball team's fund-raising efforts nets them trip to Alaska next month to play two games

Lamonte said that Alaska Anchorage also agreed to help with some of the travel costs to come play. There was supposed to be another school coming as well but it dropped out so the Rams agreed to play the Seawolves twice. The Seawolves have been an outstanding Division II program under Coach Ryan McCarthy, who is 224-36 in his nine seasons there.

"They've got a great program that's been very consistent," Lamonte said.

One of the expenses in the $8,000 was coats for the team because the weather in North Carolina doesn’t really call for heavy winter coats that often.

“I don’t have a winter coat because I’m from Greensboro and we don’t get those temperatures like Alaska,” said sophomore guard Kennedi Simmons, a former Southeast Guilford star.

Simmons is excited for the trip to a point, but because she’s never been on an airplane there will be a few nerves.

“I guess if you are going to fly for the first time it might as well be all the way to Alaska,” Simmons said with a laugh.