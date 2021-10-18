WSSU women's basketball team's fund-raising efforts nets them trip to Alaska next month to play two games

Who knew ‘The Ramily’ stretched as far as Anchorage, Alaska.
Winston-Salem State’s women’s basketball team is heading there for two games next month and the ‘Red’ carpet will be rolled out for them by Alaska Anchorage, a powerhouse of a Division II program, and by Travis Mills, a pastor and teacher in Anchorage who is a WSSU graduate.
“We’re so excited about this trip,” said Coach L’Tona Lamonte, whose program raised $8,000 needed for various expenses to cover the trip. “And I can’t say enough about how great Pastor Mills has been because he’s going to host us for Thanksgiving dinner, and to me it’s amazing the reach this university has.”
The Rams will open their season on Nov. 6 at Barton, but later in the month they will make the long journey to Alaska to take on Alaska Anchorage on Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving, and Nov. 27.
It’s a trip that Lamonte has made before when she was an assistant coach at Western Carolina.
When the opportunity came all she needed to know was what the number was for expenses and when she saw the figure of $8,000 it worked in the Rams favor. One of their final fund-raisers is a 50-50 raffle that will conclude Saturday at halftime of the homecoming game against Livingstone with one fan getting a chance to win $10,000.
Lamonte said that Alaska Anchorage also agreed to help with some of the travel costs to come play. There was supposed to be another school coming as well but it dropped out so the Rams agreed to play the Seawolves twice. The Seawolves have been an outstanding Division II program under Coach Ryan McCarthy, who is 224-36 in his nine seasons there.
"They've got a great program that's been very consistent," Lamonte said.
One of the expenses in the $8,000 was coats for the team because the weather in North Carolina doesn’t really call for heavy winter coats that often.
“I don’t have a winter coat because I’m from Greensboro and we don’t get those temperatures like Alaska,” said sophomore guard Kennedi Simmons, a former Southeast Guilford star.
Simmons is excited for the trip to a point, but because she’s never been on an airplane there will be a few nerves.
“I guess if you are going to fly for the first time it might as well be all the way to Alaska,” Simmons said with a laugh.
Like a lot of her teammates she’s just excited to be playing basketball again. Her last game was the regional final at the end of her senior season in 2020 that put Southeast Guilford into the state championship game. But those championship games were never played because COVID-19 shut everything down in March of 2020.
“It’s been so long since my last game,” she said. "We all can't wait to play games again, and I love this team."
Simmons was at WSSU this past academic year but the Rams didn’t have a season so she concentrated on her studies and helped the program raise money. The various fund-raisers helped stock the program’s bank account so they could afford this trip.
“It’s going to be a unique experience and I know the basketball will be a big part of it, but we also will get to go dog-sledding,” Kennedy said.
Yes, the is no dog-sledding in the Triad so that will be something totally new to the Rams.
Etienne Thomas, the athletics director at WSSU, loves the fact that Mills will be there once the Rams hit Alaska. One of Mills' daughters currently attends WSSU.
“We’re worldwide, and the pastor who is over there is a WSSU graduate and he's going to host us for Thanksgiving dinner,” Thomas said. “It's going to be a great experience besides the basketball.”
Dr. Elwood Robinson, the chancellor at WSSU, says that being able to travel to Alaska is a once-in-lifetime opportunity.
“It just shows the far-reaching effects of our alumni,” Robinson said. “And just think of the experience the team is going to have. It’s a chance to see a part of this country that not a lot of people get to see.”
The Rams will fly out of Charlotte and go to Seattle before they take a another flight to Anchorage. The total time on the plane will be around nine hours, something Simmons is bracing for.
“I’ve talked to my teammates," she said, "and they said I should sleep through most of the flight and it will be easier."
