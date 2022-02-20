WSSU's 12 CIAA titles have been memorable in the 76-year history of the tournament

1998-99

The highlights: In Duckett’s first season as coach after taking over for Sam Hanger, he convinced Tyrone Thomas that switch-ing to point guard would benefit the team. Duckett, of course, was right as the Rams were picked to finish last in the preseason poll but won the tournament in Winston-Salem behind the shooting of Larry Patterson, the inside play of Windell Owens and the defensive wizardry of freshman Marcus Best. The lasting image at Joel Coliseum was Gaines ambling down to the WSSU bench to enjoy the final seconds of the first championship won by the Rams without him as a coach. Gaines and Duckett shared a hug, one of the tournament’s best moments.

1999-2000

The highlights: The tournament moved from Winston-Salem to Raleigh but the Rams, faced with expectations to defend their title, came through in a big way thanks in large part to transfer Rob Williams. He was a pass-first, shoot-second point guard who loved the atmosphere and the competitiveness the conference offered. Despite losing Tyrone Thomas and Larry Patterson to exhausted eligibility, the Rams went 26-4. Duckett would coach the Rams one more season before leaving with Dave Odom to go to South Carolina as an assistant coach. Duckett’s three-year run at WSSU was 73-19. Duckett, who is the associate head coach at Charleston Southern, said: “What was impressive about that second group was the guys that were still there from that first year knew what it took to win. The best thing about that team was they never talked about trying to repeat, they just went out and did their job each and every night.”