Amaya Tucker, a redshirt junior at Winston-Salem State, made history on Monday when she was named the CIAA’s player of the year.

It’s the first time since the CIAA starting naming players of the year in women’s basketball in 1983 that a WSSU player won the award.

“This is a big deal and we are so proud of what she’s accomplished in her career,” Coach L’Tona Lamonte of the Rams said by phone on Monday night. “We told her when we recruited her that she would have a chance to be the best player in our conference and now she’s made history.”

Tucker, a Winston-Salem native and a Reagan graduate, is already the all-time school leader in made 3-pointers and she’s also among the top 10 in scoring in WSSU history.

“First and foremost I want to give all honor to God," Tucker said. "Right now, I'm at a loss for words. I'm just thankful and blessed to have received this award. I’m thankful for my coaches and teammates for being a part of this journey. But now it’s time to win a championship."

Lamonte said seeing Tucker develop in her time at WSSU has been fun to watch. Tucker has already earned her undergraduate degree and is working toward a masters. Tucker said earlier this season she would return next season for her final season of eligibility.

“She will have a chance to become the all-time leading scorer here next season,” Lamonte said.

Tucker was also named the first-team All-CIAA team.

Entering the CIAA Tournament this week in Baltimore she is third in the CIAA in scoring at 15.6 points per game and is second in the conference in shooting percentage at 43%. She’s the leading 3-point shooter in the league and is sixth in assists averaging 2.9 per game.

Also for WSSU, freshman Jakaiya Mack was named to the All-Rookie CIAA team as she is averaging six points with 47 assists and 64 steals for the third-seeded Rams.

The Rams will play on Thursday at noon against the winner of the Shaw-Claflin game.