WSSU's defense stands tall in 41-0 blowout of St. Aug's at Bill Hayes Field at Bowman Gray Stadium

On offense, the Rams scored off two turnovers and a blocked field-goal attempt to jump out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. A 47-yard field goal by Jabanni Esparza late in the half gave the Rams a 24-0 halftime lead at halftime.

The Rams scored on a short touchdown run by quarterback Cameron Lewis and another one by running back Andrew Hayes. Wide receiver Antjuan Collins caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Lewis and made a nice spin move on a defender at the 10-yard line.

The Rams put the game away early in the second half by scoring on two straight possessions with Lewis hitting Collins with a short touchdown pass and then hitting Garrett Whetstone with another to make it 38-0.

Lewis had three touchdown passes and ran for another score, then gave way to Dominque Graves in the fourth quarter. Graves was one of 18 seniors honored before the game. They celebrated the seniors because next week’s final home game of the season is also homecoming.

Karron Jeter, one of those 18 seniors who is also a Mount Tabor graduate, said the defense playing together was the biggest factor.

“We just played simple football and kept it that way,” Jeter said. “This gives us a lot of confidence and we want to carry this over into our next game.”