WSSU's Dominique Graves out for an extended time with a leg injury

Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football

WSSU's Dominique Graves was hurt last week in a loss to Central State in Canton, Ohio and his return this season is unlikely.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

DURHAM – Quarterback Dominique Graves of Winston-Salem State, who started last week’s game, will not play in Saturday's game with N.C. Central.

Coach Robert Massey said that Graves hurt left leg, but he did not know the extent of the injury. Graves, who has already graduated and was taking classes as a graduate student, is using up his final year of eligibility.

“It doesn’t look good but we’re hopeful,” Massey said on Saturday before the game. “I hate it for him.”

Graves was riding a scooter with his left leg secured in the scooter. He did get out of it to throw a few footballs about 90 minutes before the game.

In Sunday’s loss to Central State Graves tried to make a cut up the field on a quarterback draw but he went down hard despite no contact on the play.

Massey said that Graves, who is a graduate of Eastern Guilford High School, also got hurt previously in the Central State game in the first quarter.

“I asked him after that first injury if he could play and he said he could so we then put him again in the fourth quarter,” Massey said. “It’s unfortunate he got hurt and looking at the film there was no contact.”

Massey said he didn’t know when he would get official word on the status of Graves. Massey didn't want to speculate if Graves was out for the season. "We'll just are being hopeful at this point," Massey said.

Graves' twin brother, Kendyl, who is an offensive lineman will also miss the game with an injury.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

