WSSU's final home game on Feb. 18 against Livingstone has been moved to Joel Coliseum

What might be Winston-Salem State’s biggest game of the season, which was scheduled for Feb. 18 at the Gaines Center against Livingstone, has been moved to nearby Wake Forest.

The game will be played at spacious Joel Coliseum at 4 p.m. and is one of the best basketball rivalries in the CIAA. The women’s game will be at 2 p.m. and it will also be Senior Day for both teams.

The Gaines Center, which holds 2,600 on a good day, hasn’t been able accommodate all the students and community fans who have come to games this season. The enrollment at WSSU is around 5,500 students but many haven't been able to get to games because the small arena is filled by the time the women's game.

Etienne Thomas, the athletics director at WSSU and John Currie, the athletics director at Wake Forest, worked together to move the game. The Wake Forest men’s team will be at Miami on Feb. 18.

"Winston-Salem State AD Etienne Thomas is doing an incredible job of elevating the profile of Rams athletics,” Currie said. “(Joel Coliseum) is the perfect venue to enable as many fans as possible to experience this WSSU senior day doubleheader versus Livingstone College. Wake Forest, together with our ASM Global partners, is honored to have the opportunity to host Coach Cleo Hill, Jr. and Coach L'Tona Lamonte's squads.”

Thomas said making this move to Joel Coliseum was a collaborative effort.

“I want to thank Wake Forest Director of Athletics John Currie, LJVM General Manager Brandon Berry and the ASM Global team for their partnership in the Rams return to the coliseum for Senior Night,” she said.

Hill has been adamant about the advantage his team has at the Gaines Center because of the closeness of the fans to the court. The Rams are 18-1 over the last wo seasons at the Gaines Center. That advantage won’t be the case for this game, but he understands the demand to see the game.

“For this one game I think its fine because the game with Livingstone is always a good one,” Hill said about the matchup with the Blue Bears.

Another advantage for the Rams is they’ve already played at Joel Coliseum in an exhibition against Wake Forest on Nov. 1 in an 82-69 loss.

“We have played there already so that’s a plus,” Hill said.

Joel Coliseum holds more than 14,000 and there’s plenty of parking.

The Rams are coming off an 88-83 win in overtime at New Trent Gym in Salisbury over the Blue Bears on Saturday night. That gym holds only around 1,200 and it was packed to the rafters and fans there were also turned away at the door.

Coach James Stinson of the Blue Bears said he understands why WSSU is moving the game.

“It’s a good strategic move because now if gives both of our teams a chance to play in an arena which is where the CIAA Tournament will be (next month in Baltimore),” Stinson said. “We know how tough it is to play at the Gaines Center, but now anybody who wants to come to the game can go so that’s a plus for both school’s fan bases.”

Samage Teel of the Rams said he and his teammates will miss the Gaines Center atmosphere but he understands the move.

“We want to go into that game wanting to win and we want to bring our energy there to Joel Coliseum,” Teel said. “The Gaines feeling is something you never experience anywhere else but putting it at a bigger venue makes sense because more people can see the game. One time my parents couldn’t even get into the Gaines Center this season to see the game, so now that won’t be a problem.”

The Rams final game at the Gaines Center will be Feb. 9 against Claflin.

Depending on what transpires the rest of the regular-season the Rams could have a chance to clinch the Southern Division with a win against Livingstone and that would give them a No. 1 seed for the CIAA Tournament.

“It’s always a big game and there’s always high interest,” Hill said. “We’re just excited to able to allow our fans to come watch us play without turning anybody away. We love the Gaines Center, so we want to bring that energy across town over there at Wake Forest.”

For ticket information go to WSSU’s athletics website at www.wssurams.com