WSSU's first home football game will likely have restrictions for fans

The stadium is owned by the city of Winston-Salem, and Ben Rowe, an assistant city manager, said any changes to the attendance policy for the Rams’ three home football games would be decided in a joint effort.

“We have not discussed this option with university officials,” Rowe wrote in an email about proof of vaccination. “We would work together on that kind of decision.”

The homecoming game, on Oct. 23 against Livingstone, traditionally has been one of the most heavily attended games in recent years.

Over the last five seasons WSSU has averaged about 5,000 fans for non-homecoming games. At homecoming games, however, the stadium is usually full even if the fans aren’t in their seats but walking around the spacious concourse or at tailgate parties outside the stadium.

“We still have some time to figure all of that out with our homecoming game more than a month away,” Thomas said.

A&T has already scaled down homecoming festivities to combat the ongoing COVID-19 issues and the rising cases of the delta variant.