WSSU's five game win streak is snapped at Fayetteville State

Winston-Salem State’s five-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday as Fayetteville State won 66-54 at Capel Arena in Fayetteville.
The game, which was played with no spectators because of the COVID-19 protocol on campus at Fayetteville State, was a rematch of the 2020 CIAA championship game in Charlotte that was won by the Rams. The Broncos were the preseason choice in the coaches' poll to win the CIAA this season.
The Rams (4-3 CIAA, 11-5 overall) shot just 30% and the Broncos (5-1, 10-6) shot 40% and were 10 of 25 on 3-pointers.
Jalen Seegars scored 20 points and had seven rebounds to lead the Broncos, and Cress Worthy added 13 points. Koraan Clemonts scored nine points and had nine rebounds.
The only player in double figures for the Rams was Javonte Cooke with 14 points. He also had eight rebounds and an assist. Samage Teel came off the bench to score eight points and had four assists and four rebounds.
The Rams fell behind by 15 with 16 minutes to go in the game but couldn’t get over the hump. They cut it as close as six with about seven minutes to go.
In the women’s game WSSU picked up a key divisional win with a 62-57 victory.
Melody Prichard's key basket in the final 30 seconds was the difference, and Brooke Spaulding made two big free throws to help the Rams get the win.
Spaulding led the Rams (4-3 CIAA, 8-6 overall) with 21 points, nine rebounds and three assists and O’Shae Hatley came off the bench to score 16 points and pull down five rebounds. Kendra Ross chipped in with nine points.
Coach L’Tona Lamonte’s depth was big in this game as Amaya Tucker, a preseason All-CIAA selection who is the Rams’ leading scorer, played 38 minutes but was 0 for 4 shooting from the field and did not score in the game.
Lamonte only had seven players available for the game. The Rams were very good from the free throw line going 12 of 17.
Rasheka Simmons scored 19 points and had seven rebounds for the Broncos (3-3, 6-8) and Morgan Graham added 11 points.
Both of the Rams’ teams will be in action again on Wednesday night in Charlotte against Johnson C. Smith. The women’s game will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game to follow. No spectators will be allowed in for the doubleheader in Charlotte.
The Rams will be back at home next Saturday against Livingstone with the women's game starting at 2 p.m. and the men's game at 4 p.m.
