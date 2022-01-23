WSSU's five game win streak is snapped at Fayetteville State

Winston-Salem State’s five-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday as Fayetteville State won 66-54 at Capel Arena in Fayetteville.

The game, which was played with no spectators because of the COVID-19 protocol on campus at Fayetteville State, was a rematch of the 2020 CIAA championship game in Charlotte that was won by the Rams. The Broncos were the preseason choice in the coaches' poll to win the CIAA this season.

The Rams (4-3 CIAA, 11-5 overall) shot just 30% and the Broncos (5-1, 10-6) shot 40% and were 10 of 25 on 3-pointers.

Jalen Seegars scored 20 points and had seven rebounds to lead the Broncos, and Cress Worthy added 13 points. Koraan Clemonts scored nine points and had nine rebounds.

The only player in double figures for the Rams was Javonte Cooke with 14 points. He also had eight rebounds and an assist. Samage Teel came off the bench to score eight points and had four assists and four rebounds.

The Rams fell behind by 15 with 16 minutes to go in the game but couldn’t get over the hump. They cut it as close as six with about seven minutes to go.