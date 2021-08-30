WSSU's football game with UNC Pembroke scheduled for Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium is canceled

Winston-Salem State will have to wait a little longer to play its first football game since November 2019.
WSSU’s game with UNC Pembroke scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium has been canceled because of several cases of positive COVID-19 tests within the UNCP team.
Officials at WSSU made the announcement Monday night.
“These young men have done everything we’ve asked as far as all the protocols and the testing, so I’m so proud of them for making it to the other side,” Rams athletics director Etienne Thomas said. “And I feel for Dick Christy (the AD at UNC Pembroke) because I realize it could have been us. So this is just another hurdle we have to get over.”
The Rams' 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19, but the team went preseason practices without issues. Players were tested twice and sometimes three times per week according to Robert Massey, the interim head coach.
Massey this month said he thought his team (about 100 players) was about 60% vaccinated.
It’s not known whether the Rams could find another opponent for Saturday. They are scheduled to play at Catawba on Sept. 11.
Rams senior safety Josh Flowers said it didn’t take long for the Rams to shift their focus to Catawba.
“It’s unfortunate because we were ready to play,” said Flowers, who already earned his undergraduate degree.
Flowers said what makes it harder for the Rams is they’ve already seen games on TV.
“We feel more on edge now because we’ve been watching games and we thought our turn was coming,” Flowers said. “We just have to look at the bright side and keep focusing and keep perfecting our craft.”
When Flowers was reminded that folks want to see the Rams play again he said: "I want to see us play, too."
Dick Christy, the athletics director at UNC Pembroke, said through a university spokesman at the university that the team has had to pause all activities.
"Per NC DHHS guidance, the pause from football activities this week has resulted in the cancellation of our rivalry contest with Winston-Salem State," Christy said in the statement. "I am very appreciative of Etienne (Thomas, the AD at WSSU) and the leadership at WSSU for quickly working through this issue today and I feel for the student-athletes in both programs impacted by this."
Flowers said that he didn't think the Rams would have a game with a replacement opponent Saturday.
"We'll just have to get ready for Catawba at this point," Flowers said.
Thomas said there's no chance to land an alternate opponent.
"Our team and our coaches are resilient, so they are going to switch their focus to Catawba," Thomas said. "I couldn't be more proud of the way this team has looked ahead and stayed positive."
