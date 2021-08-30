WSSU's football game with UNC Pembroke scheduled for Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium is canceled

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s unfortunate because we were ready to play,” said Flowers, who already earned his undergraduate degree.

Flowers said what makes it harder for the Rams is they’ve already seen games on TV.

“We feel more on edge now because we’ve been watching games and we thought our turn was coming,” Flowers said. “We just have to look at the bright side and keep focusing and keep perfecting our craft.”

When Flowers was reminded that folks want to see the Rams play again he said: "I want to see us play, too."

Dick Christy, the athletics director at UNC Pembroke, said through a university spokesman at the university that the team has had to pause all activities.

"Per NC DHHS guidance, the pause from football activities this week has resulted in the cancellation of our rivalry contest with Winston-Salem State," Christy said in the statement. "I am very appreciative of Etienne (Thomas, the AD at WSSU) and the leadership at WSSU for quickly working through this issue today and I feel for the student-athletes in both programs impacted by this."

Flowers said that he didn't think the Rams would have a game with a replacement opponent Saturday.