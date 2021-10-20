WSSU's Gaines Center getting an upgrade with new bleachers being installed

For those Winston-Salem State basketball fans, alumni and students who have crammed into the Gaines Center for years, good news is coming to one of the CIAA's hardest places to play.

Updated bleachers, complete with hand rails and a few seatbacks, are being installed.

The bad news, or so it seems, is the Gaines Center might not be ready for games next month because of the construction taking place.

The original bleachers have been in the non-air-conditioned building since it opened in 1978.

“I’m excited and there’s new bleachers and there are railings,” athletics director Etienne Thomas said Saturday.

Because of the construction, the women’s and men’s basketball teams and the volleyball team have been practicing in Whitaker Gym and the courts at the Donald J. Reaves Student Activities Center. The teams have also ventured off campus to practice. Thomas said the teams have gone to Reynolds Park Recreation Center a few times, and Wake Forest has agreed to help WSSU out with a couple of closed scrimmages.

On Saturday, Thomas was convinced the work would be complete in time for the women’s game on Nov. 17 against Carolina University, formerly Piedmont International. The men open two days later against Carolina University.