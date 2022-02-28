WSSU's Hailey Gipson is named winner of Lowe's CIAA Senior Class Award

Winston-Salem State didn’t get the team hardware in Baltimore in coming up short in bids for CIAA Tournament titles, but Hailey Gipson got a nice consolation prize.
Gipson, a senior guard from Charlotte for Coach L’Tona Lamonte, won the Lowe’s CIAA Senior Class Award for outstanding play on the court and outstanding efforts in the classroom.
Greg Brooks of Fayetteville State, who is a football player, won the award for men’s sports in the CIAA.
Each conference school nominated one male and one female student-athlete to become a candidate for the award. From those 24 candidates, the winners were determined by a selection process that included fan balloting, a media committee and the CIAA Management Council.
On the court, Gipson was a key player for the Rams and utilized her tremendous on-court vision to help her team throughout the season. Off the court, she’s been on the Dean’s List her entire career, and will be earning her degree in computer science this spring. She also has volunteered at nursing homes, the Ronald McDonald House and Habitat for Humanity.
Lamonte’s cumulative grade point average for her teams over her six seasons at WSSU have been 3.0 or higher each season.
"I am extremely excited for Hailey to represent Winston-Salem State University as a Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award winner,” Lamonte said. “During her years here at WSSU, she embodied the Four C’s of the award. Her academic prowess, her leadership ability, being a leader on and off the court, and serving the community are intangibles that made her not only a candidate but the winner."
Gipson said she’s learned a lot from Lamonte and her teammates throughout her time at WSSU.
"I am grateful to have learned a lot over my past four years as a student-athlete at Winston-Salem State University,” she said. “Playing sports teaches you to have self-confidence, and people with high self-confidence are not discouraged by defeat or failure. Playing sports provides life lessons that will correlate into the workforce. I plan to take the lessons I have learned from past mistakes to create success in my future career path. As the great Muhammad Ali once said, ‘I hated every minute of training, but I said, 'Don't quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion'’. Being a student athlete is hard, but not quitting makes it better, and now I will live the rest of my life as a champion.”
Gipson and Brooks each received their awards over the weekend during the champion-ship games of the women’s and men’s tournaments.
Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams of the CIAA said: “It is a privilege to see some of our brightest stars be recognized for their contributions to their sport and as a scholar at their respective institutions. Greg and Hailey exemplify what is so special and inspiring about CIAA sports and student-athletes. Lowe’s, once again you have opened the door to showcase the legacy, leadership and community that is embedded in the CIAA.”
ABOUT THE AWARD: An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award recognizes the CIAA's top senior men's and women's student-athletes. In addition to the core requirement that a candidate be an NCAA Division II CIAA senior student-athlete, the award winners are selected based on personal qualities that define a complete student-athlete. These areas of excellence are defined by the four Cs: community, classroom, character and competition. Premier Sports Management manages the award.
336-727-4081