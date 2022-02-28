WSSU's Hailey Gipson is named winner of Lowe's CIAA Senior Class Award

"I am grateful to have learned a lot over my past four years as a student-athlete at Winston-Salem State University,” she said. “Playing sports teaches you to have self-confidence, and people with high self-confidence are not discouraged by defeat or failure. Playing sports provides life lessons that will correlate into the workforce. I plan to take the lessons I have learned from past mistakes to create success in my future career path. As the great Muhammad Ali once said, ‘I hated every minute of training, but I said, 'Don't quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion'’. Being a student athlete is hard, but not quitting makes it better, and now I will live the rest of my life as a champion.”