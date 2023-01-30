WSSU's home finale against Livingstone moved to Joel Coliseum

What might be Winston-Salem State’s biggest game of the basketball season has been moved from Gaines Center to Joel Coliseum.

The Rams are scheduled to play Livingstone on Feb. 18. The matchup is considered one of the best rivalries in the CIAA. The men's game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m., while the women's game preceding it starts at 2 p.m.

It will also be Senior Day for both teams.

The Gaines Center, which holds 2,600 on a good day, hasn’t been able accommodate all the students and community fans who have come to games this season. The enrollment at WSSU is around 5,500, but many haven't been able to get to games because the arena is already filled by the time the women's game gets underway.

Etienne Thomas, the athletics director at WSSU and John Currie, the athletics director at Wake Forest, worked together to move the game. The Wake Forest men’s team will be at Miami on Feb. 18.

"Winston-Salem State AD Etienne Thomas is doing an incredible job of elevating the profile of Rams athletics,” Currie said. “(Joel Coliseum) is the perfect venue to enable as many fans as possible to experience this WSSU senior day doubleheader versus Livingstone College. Wake Forest, together with our ASM Global partners, is honored to have the opportunity to host Coach Cleo Hill, Jr. and Coach L'Tona Lamonte's squads.”

Thomas said making this move to Joel Coliseum was a collaborative effort.

“I want to thank Wake Forest Director of Athletics John Currie, LJVM General Manager Brandon Berry and the ASM Global team for their partnership in the Rams return to the coliseum for Senior Night,” she said.

Hill has been adamant about the advantage his team has at the Gaines Center because of the closeness of the fans to the court. The Rams are 18-1 over the last two seasons on their home court, and while he won't have that advantage in facing the Blue Bears, Hill understands the demand to see the game.

“For this one game, I think its fine because the game with Livingstone is always a good one,” Hill said.

Another advantage for the Rams is they’ve already played at Joel Coliseum in an exhibition against Wake Forest on Nov. 1. They lost, 82-69.

Joel Coliseum holds more than 14,000 and there’s plenty of parking.

The Rams are coming off an 88-83 win in overtime at New Trent Gym in Salisbury over the Blue Bears on Saturday night. That gym holds only around 1,200 and it was packed to the rafters and fans there were also turned away at the door.

Coach James Stinson of the Blue Bears said he understands why WSSU is moving the game.

“It’s a good strategic move because now it gives both of our teams a chance to play in an arena which is where the CIAA Tournament will be (next month in Baltimore),” Stinson said. “We know how tough it is to play at the Gaines Center, but now anybody who wants to come to the game can go so that’s a plus for both school’s fan bases.”

WSSU's Samage Teel said he and his teammates will miss the Gaines Center atmosphere, but he understands the move.

“We want to go into that game wanting to win and we want to bring our energy there to Joel Coliseum,” Teel said. “The Gaines feeling is something you never experience anywhere else, but putting it at a bigger venue makes sense because more people can see the game. One time, my parents couldn’t even get into the Gaines Center this season to see the game, so now that won’t be a problem.”

The Rams final game at the Gaines Center will be Feb. 9 against Claflin.

Depending on what transpires the rest of the regular-season, the Rams could have a chance to clinch the Southern Division with a win against Livingstone and that would give them a No. 1 seed for the CIAA Tournament.

“It’s always a big game and there’s always high interest,” Hill said. “We’re just excited to be able to allow our fans to come watch us play without turning anybody away. We love the Gaines Center, so we want to bring that energy across town over there at Wake Forest.”

For ticket information go to WSSU’s athletics website at www.wssurams.com

WSSU women's game cancelled

Winston-Salem State's women were supposed to host Salem University on Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. but that game has been cancelled because the Rams don't have enough players.

Coach L'Tona Lamonte said she's down to five healthy players because of injuries and sickness.

In their win over Livingstone on Saturday, Lamonte had only eight healthy players by game's end.