WSSU's Javonte Cooke makes HBCU All-Star Game that will be played Final Four weekend in New Orleans
Javonte Cooke averaged 16.6 points per game this season for Winston-Salem State.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

Javonte Cooke, a graduate transfer at Winston-Salem State who was All-CIAA this past season, has been invited to the HBCU All-Star Game on April 3 at the Final Four in New Orleans.

Cooke, who graduated from Mars Hill and played his final season with the Rams, helped them to a 19-7 record and the CIAA’s Southern Division title.

“It’s an honor for Javonte, our program and the university,” Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the Rams said. “We are trending in a national direction, and I’m happy for him and his family. For him to be playing on such a stage as the Final Four weekend is something he will never forget.”

The game will be played at 4 p.m. and the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans and will be broadcast live on CBS.

Cooke, a 6-foot-6 wing, averaged 16.6 points per game shooting 47% from the field. He was one of the Rams’ best 3-point shooters making nearly 40% of his attempts.

He scored in double figures in 18 of his 22 games and had his season high of 31 points late in the regular-season in a win over St. Aug’s. He was 10 of 13 from the field in that game and was 7 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Cooke was one of two finalists from WSSU that made the watch list. Cameron Campbell, a transfer from Lincoln (Pa.), was also in consideration for the game.

The game will feature some of the best seniors from HBCU’s both Division I and Division II from across the country. Last year’s game was cancelled due to COVID-19.

