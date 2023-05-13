Jaylon Gibson will be back at the Division I level after committing to play at UNC Greensboro this season.

Gibson, a 6-foot-10 center from Zebulon, played last season at Division II Winston-Salem State and helped the Rams to the CIAA championship but entered the transfer portal last month. He announced on social media on Saturday that he’s going to play for the Spartans.

“I sought the LORD, and he heard me, And delivered me from all my fears.”Psalms 34:4 pic.twitter.com/ETzRQPiU90 — Jaylon Gibson (@JaylonGibson22) May 13, 2023

He led the Rams in scoring at 13.6 points per game and was second in rebounding a 6.3 per game. He led the Rams in blocked shots with 26 and was 4 for 9 on 3-point attempts.

The Rams went 21-9 and Gibson started every game.

Before transferring to WSSU he played one season for N.C. State. He originally committed to Wake Forest out of high school but after a coaching change decided to go to N.C. State instead.

In search of more playing time after his one season at N.C. State he entered the transfer portal and signed with WSSU.

Gibson will have two years of eligibility for the Spartans, who were 20-12 last season and 14-4 in the Southern Conference which was good enough for third place. Coach Mike Jones is entering his third season with the Spartans.