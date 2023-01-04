WSSU's Jon Hicklin making his final season in college basketball count

The slight smile in the picture of Jon Hicklin firing off a jumper for Winston-Salem State says a lot. In the picture from a game earlier this season it looked as if he was smiling because he knew the shot would go in.

That might be considered cocky, but he would much rather call it confidence.

That confidence comes from his early-morning shooting sessions he has at the Gaines Center before classes.

“I usually put up shots for about an hour each morning, then get a shower and head for class,” said that senior guard who for the last three seasons has been as consistent as anybody for Coach Cleo Hill, Jr. “That’s been my routine this season because it’s my final year, and I’m not leaving anything to chance.”

Hicklin, a 6-foot-4 left hander, came to WSSU after one semester at James Madison and he’ll leave this spring with a degree in communications and hopefully two CIAA championship rings.

“My sophomore season we got that ring but we want another one,” Hicklin said before a recent practice.

Hicklin’s shooting has improved seemingly every season, and it shows in the statistics. Two seasons ago he shot a dismal 14% from on 3-point attempts but has improved that to 33% this season.

“I do think his shot selection is better, especially from 3-point range,” Hill said. “But I think what’s really good is his work ethic. I think Jon sees that sense of urgency in that final season of college and he doesn’t want to leave anything to chance.”

Overall the Rams are shooting better as a team than last season. They shot 45% from the field last season when they went 19-7 and lost to Virginia Union in the CIAA semifinals. They are shooting 47% so far this season, which ranks third in the CIAA.

The Rams are 10-2 with both losses to top 25 teams in Indiana (Pa.), which is ranked No. 1 in Division II, and 19th-ranked Virginia Union. They get back to play after Christmas break on Thursday at Virginia State in another key CIAA game. The Rams are also ranked seventh in the latest Atlantic Region poll.

What Hicklin has done in his three seasons with the Rams has been a model of consistency. He’s averaging right at around nine points a game, something he’s done every season and his defense has improved. He’s second on the team in steals with 17.

With young guards such as Isaac Parson and Samage Teel doing much of the ball handling it’s allowed Hicklin to roam free a little more looking for his shot. But Hicklin is also built like a Mack truck and loves going to the basket and drawing fouls.

In their last win over Bowie State he went to the line six times and made all six of his free throws.

Lance Beckwith, an assistant coach who helped recruit Hicklin to WSSU, says Hicklin’s success is built on his work ethic. Beckwith coached Hicklin, who is from Charlotte, in AAU ball and that’s how the relationship formed when Hicklin was looking to transfer from James Madison.

“Jon shows up every day,” Beckwith said. “I think that's the hardest part of this stuff that people can't understand. Yes, you want to work hard, but every day he’s here doing the things to be better. You got to show up every day and he does that.”

One of Hicklin’s signature moments came last season when his buzzer beating jump shot beat Fayetteville State at the Gaines Center in what was one of the most exiting conference games in a long time.

Thanks to his ability get rebounds, he was in the right place at the right time in making the short jumper to beat the Broncos after a missed shot.

Xavier Fennell, another senior who was part of the CIAA championship team in 2019-20, says Hicklin’s versatility sets him apart

“He’s a dynamic player and he’s big so he can create some mismatches,” Fennell said. “And if teams don’t guard him he’ll make those jump shots because he’s worked hard on that part of his game.”

Hill has noticed that Hicklin’s desire to improve has been a big reason why the Rams will contend again this season for the CIAA championship.

“He’s putting in more work than he has in the past,” Hill said. “He’s really working on his shot and although his percentages aren’t super high he’s been really accurate.”

Hicklin is trying to enjoy his final season of college basketball but doesn’t want leave anything out there.

“There’s a sense of urgency,” said the 23-year-old Hicklin “My time is almost up in college and I want to play my best right now. I like the way this team has worked together and we’ve got something going and I want to be a part of all that.”

One luxury that Hicklin has second semester is his shooting sessions at the Gaines Center will be a little later in the mornings because of his class schedule.

“I can sleep in a little bit, but I’ll be out there by 8 a.m. getting those shots up,” he said. “I’m not changing that routine at all.”