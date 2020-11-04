WSSU's Justin Ross takes part in Election Day working at one of the voting sites

Justin Ross deserved to sleep in at Winston-Salem State.
Ross, a senior who plays on the basketball and golf teams, spent Tuesday seeing democracy in action.
He served as a judge at a polling site in Winston-Salem, doing his part to make sure everything ran smoothly.
“I learned so much and just wanted to do my part,” said Ross, who spent his day at First Alliance Church on Pope Road. “It was a big day, no doubt, in this country, and I wanted to help out anyway that I could.”
Ross, who is a son of Monte Ross, an assistant basketball coach at Temple, said working the polls was his way of giving back to society.
Monte Ross, a 1992 WSSU graduate, would not let his son go to Black Lives Matter protests in and around Philadelphia because of the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I couldn’t go and then the police tear-gassed one of the protests where some of my friends had gone,” Justin said. “So I wanted to get involved, and this was a way to do it where I could work at the polls and hopefully make a difference.”
Ross did a little of everything during his long day, such as making sure the ballots were processed correctly. He also helped with the social-distance guidelines and assisted curbside voters.
“Whatever needed to be done, I made sure to listen to the chief judge at our site," Ross said.
He also helped voters who needed to update addresses and packed up supplies at the end of the day.
“My only break was I had to go to Winston Lake Golf Course because our team picture was being taken,” Ross said of the WSSU golf program that is expected to compete this spring.
Ross, who has a 3.9 grade-point average and is majoring in business administration, will graduate this spring as one of the top student-athletes on campus. Last year he was the Chancellor’s Scholar for having the highest grade-point average among WSSU athletes.
He also has already secured a job at Vanguard, working as part of the Acceleration into Financial Professional program.
“I’m looking forward to graduation and starting my job,” Ross said.
As for his work on Election Day seeing democracy in action, he won’t soon forget it.
“I have a passion for politics, and seeing how it all works was very rewarding,” Ross said. “I wanted to make a difference, and I felt like I did that on one of the biggest days this county has every four years.”
