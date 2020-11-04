WSSU's Justin Ross takes part in Election Day working at one of the voting sites

Justin Ross deserved to sleep in at Winston-Salem State.

Ross, a senior who plays on the basketball and golf teams, spent Tuesday seeing democracy in action.

He served as a judge at a polling site in Winston-Salem, doing his part to make sure everything ran smoothly.

“I learned so much and just wanted to do my part,” said Ross, who spent his day at First Alliance Church on Pope Road. “It was a big day, no doubt, in this country, and I wanted to help out anyway that I could.”

Ross, who is a son of Monte Ross, an assistant basketball coach at Temple, said working the polls was his way of giving back to society.

Monte Ross, a 1992 WSSU graduate, would not let his son go to Black Lives Matter protests in and around Philadelphia because of the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I couldn’t go and then the police tear-gassed one of the protests where some of my friends had gone,” Justin said. “So I wanted to get involved, and this was a way to do it where I could work at the polls and hopefully make a difference.”