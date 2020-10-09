WSSU's Karron Jeter on target to graduate in May but will have a choice to play in fall 2021

As one of the Rams' veteran leaders, Jeter has also made sure to talk with the freshmen on the football team. It’s not easy to be away from home for the first time or not have structure or contact with the football program.

“We just kind of talked to the young guys and say ‘You are OK?’ because they are in college and it’s all different to them anyway,” Jeter said. “We just wanted to keep those freshmen positive, and I couldn’t imagine going through something like this and being just 18 years old.

“I know it’s tough on those young guys, so we are trying to stay in their ears and making sure they are going to class and all that stuff.”

Jeter admits the team's morale will need help going into the winter as it waits for spring football practice to begin.

“We are focusing on the little things, and in order to practice in the spring you still have to eligible,” Jeter said. “So you have to go to class, go to study hall and make sure your grades are up to par.”

As for returning for his final season, possibly taking graduate classes, Jeter would like to be a part of a CIAA championship.

“I definitely want to play and joining the team again is something I will look at,” Jeter said. “I’m going to graduate, and I want to help bring us a championship because one of our mottos here is 'we graduate champions.'”

