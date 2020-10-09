WSSU's Karron Jeter on target to graduate next May, but will have a choice to play in the fall of 2021

Karron Jeter, a senior defensive end on the Winston-Salem State football team, realizes there are worse things in the world than having his career possibly come to an end.

His career and seven other seniors who are scheduled to graduate in May, could be over thanks to the decision by the CIAA not to play spring football games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rams have 13 seniors on the roster, but interim head coach Robert Massey says eight of them are on schedule to graduate in May.

Jeter, a Mount Tabor graduate and Winston-Salem native, was holding out hope that something could be salvaged from his senior season.

“It just wasn’t meant to be,” Jeter said.

After earning his degree in May of 2021, he’s not sure if he will come back for his final season next fall. If the right job comes along after graduation, then his football career will be over.

“I’ll weigh my options and figure it out,” said Jeter, who is majoring in exercise science. “I want to play my final year of eligibility but if an opportunity comes along and I can’t pass it up, then I’ll move on from football.”

It’s not hard to hear in his voice how much he loves WSSU, and what it did for him.