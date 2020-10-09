WSSU's Karron Jeter on target to graduate next May, but will have a choice to play in the fall of 2021

Karron Jeter, a senior defensive end on the Winston-Salem State football team, realizes there are worse things in the world than having his career possibly come to an end.
His career and seven other seniors who are scheduled to graduate in May, could be over thanks to the decision by the CIAA not to play spring football games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rams have 13 seniors on the roster, but interim head coach Robert Massey says eight of them are on schedule to graduate in May.
Jeter, a Mount Tabor graduate and Winston-Salem native, was holding out hope that something could be salvaged from his senior season.
“It just wasn’t meant to be,” Jeter said.
After earning his degree in May of 2021, he’s not sure if he will come back for his final season next fall. If the right job comes along after graduation, then his football career will be over.
“I’ll weigh my options and figure it out,” said Jeter, who is majoring in exercise science. “I want to play my final year of eligibility but if an opportunity comes along and I can’t pass it up, then I’ll move on from football.”
It’s not hard to hear in his voice how much he loves WSSU, and what it did for him.
Back in early March, before the pandemic hit, the WSSU basketball team was having a small celebration on campus before it left for the Division II NCAA Tournament after it had won the CIAA Tournament in Charlotte. The team was headed to Pennsylvania and even though the school was in the middle of spring break they had a nice sendoff and Jeter was there to support the basketball team.
It was a small gesture but Jeter wanted to support his school.
As it turned out, the men’s basketball team never did play that NCAA Tournament game because everything was shut down soon after that celebration.
“It’s not all about football,” Jeter said about his experience at WSSU. “I mean, I love it here and I’m thankful for Winston-Salem State. I’m glad I decided to come here.”
Jeter, who in 2019 was in on 20 tackles and had three sacks in 10 games, said while its disappointing there will be no football at all for the Rams, it’s not the end of the world.
“There are always positive things to look for and we are healthy and we just happen to be living through a pandemic,” said Jeter, who wants to be an occupational therapist.
Among Jeter’s classes this semester, two of them are in-person and the rest are on-line. He said the school is doing a good job keeping everybody safe in terms of the virus.
“It’s nice to see other students in person instead of on Zoom,” he said about two of his classes.
So far WSSU has reported just 45 cases on campus since March 1 and over the last 48 hours have had no reported cases, according to the school’s COVID-19 Dashboard.
“It’s been kind of tough, but we are doing a good job of wearing masks and staying six feet apart,” Jeter said. “Even in classes, desks are six feet apart and they did a good job of bringing us back on campus. I’m kind of shocked we are still on campus, but I’m proud of how it’s worked out.”
As one of the veteran leaders on the Rams, Jeter has also made sure to talk with the freshmen on the football team. It’s not easy to be away from home for the first time, and to not have any structure or contact with the football program.
“We just kind of talked to the young guys and say ‘You are OK’ because they are in college and it’s all different to them anyway,” Jeter said. “We just wanted to keep those freshmen positive, and I couldn’t imagine going through something like this and being just 18 years old.
“I know it’s tough on those young guys so we are trying to stay in their ears and making sure they are going to class and all that stuff.”
Jeter admits the morale of the team will need some help going into the winter as it waits for spring football practice to begin.
“We are focusing on the little things and in order to practice in the spring you still have to eligible,” Jeter said. “So you have to go to class, go to study hall and make sure your grades are up to par.”
As for the question about if he will return for his final season of eligibility where he could take some graduate classes, Jeter would love to be a part of a CIAA championship in the fall of 2021.
“I definitely want to play and joining the team again is something I will look at,” Jeter said. “I’m going to graduate, and I want to help bring us a championship because one of our mottos here is 'we graduate champions.'”
336-727-4081
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!