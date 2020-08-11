Marc Heinecke, the strength and conditioning coach for Winston-Salem State for the last nine years, has been relieved of his duties.
Heinecke, 40, had been a one-man band in the athletics department handling strength and conditioning for all of the teams and athletes at WSSU since the spring of 2012.
Heinecke said in an e-mail that Etienne Thomas, who is WSSU’s athletics director, gave him the news on Monday. “She just said she wanted to go in a different direction,” Heinecke wrote.
Before being hired by Bill Hayes, the former WSSU AD, Heinecke spent two years at Texas A&M-Kingsville and before that spent five years at Maryland where he was an assistant strength coach.
Thomas did not return a message for comment.
According to a Haley N. Gingles, the Director of Communications and Media Relations at WSSU, the decision was made by Thomas.
"She has made the choice to go in a different direction with that position," Gingles said in and e-mail. "No one else has been terminated at this time (in the athletics department)."
Like most colleges WSSU has shut down its fall sports because of COVID-19 so there are no practices or workouts scheduled. WSSU's freshmen class of nearly 1,000 students are on campus and the rest of the student body will report next week.
One of Heinecke’s former interns, Michael Bloomfield, said losing Heinecke’s knowledge is a big blow for athletics. Bloomfield was an All-CIAA defensive lineman for the Rams before helping Heinecke one semester as an intern.
Bloomfield, who played at WSSU from 2013 through 2016, had a tryout with the Oakland Raiders after he graduated.
“Coach was a significant part to how I became such a dominant player during my five years at Winston-Salem State,” Bloomfield said.
Bloomfield, who is a health and physical education teacher and an assistant football coach at Vance High School in Zebulon, went on to be a state champion weightlifter after giving the NFL a shot. He has been a state champion in his weight class twice.
“Marc Heinecke's best qualities are accountability, coaching ability, effort and leadership,” Bloomfield said. “I was considered undersized at the defensive end position, but with my effort combined with Coach Heinecke's knowledge of the body we would be able to beat the odds.”
Bloomfield was twice an All-CIAA performer and in his senior season led the Rams in tackles with 69. He was also an HBCU and Division II All-America in his senior season. He was also named second team to the Super Region I team.
“I don't believe I would have had those opportunities if it was not for him,” Bloomfield said. “I owe my college career to him. WSSU has lost one of the greatest men and most valuable parts of the athletic department.”
