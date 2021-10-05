WSSU's offensive coordinator Lawrence Kershaw resigns on the heels of blowout loss to Chowan

Winston-Salem State, coming off a 73-7 blowout loss to Chowan, has made a significant change in its coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Lawrence Kershaw resigned on Tuesday morning and Kam Smith, a former quarterback for the Rams, has been elevated to offensive coordinator.

On Tuesday afternoon Robert Massey, the interim head coach of the Rams, said there were changes made regarding the offense heading into Saturday’s game at Johnson C. Smith but he didn’t reveal what those changes were.

Kershaw said in a text on Tuesday night he didn't want to comment on his resignation.

The Rams are averaging just 10 points through four games to rank 11th in the CIAA out of 12 schools. They have scored just four touchdowns as quarterbacks Dominique Graves and Cameron Lewis have combined to throw five interceptions. Lewis has the only touchdown pass this season for the Rams, who are also struggling with their running game. Lewis is also the team’s leading rusher with 160 yards.