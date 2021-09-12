WSSU's return to the football field was nice, but it wants more

SALISBURY – It’s hard to gauge the expectation level for Winston-Salem State’s football team that got back on the field on Saturday night in a 28-6 loss to Catawba.

The giddiness of actually playing a game was there, but the Rams wanted more.

Too many penalties (82 yards' worth) and plenty of indecision were too much to overcome.

Rams interim head coach Robert Massey didn’t sugarcoat his disappointment level.

“We’ve got to play better,” Massey said. “There are no excuses because we have a veteran team and they should know better. Too many penalties hurt us, and they kept drives alive for them because of it.”

With no season in 2020 and a 22-month break between games, there will be growing pains.

Offensively, the Rams looked at times solid but managed only 247 yards on 49 plays as Dominique Graves and Cameron Lewis took turns at quarterback. Lewis was more effective especially after Graves tweaked one of his hamstrings in the fourth quarter.

The Rams will need to work on third-down performance going into their game at N.C. Central on Saturday. They went 2-for-11, and that’s partly why their only points came from the foot of kicker Jabanni Esparza with two field goals.