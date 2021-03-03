WSSU's Rob Colon signs professional basketball contract with team in Dominican Republic

Rob Colon, last season's most outstanding player of the CIAA Tournament for Winston-Salem State, has signed to play for a professional league in the Dominican Republic.

Colon, 23, graduated from WSSU in the spring after leading the Rams to the CIAA title on Feb. 29, 2020.

“It has been just over a year since we won that title so it came kind of quick,” Colon said by phone from Jacksonville. “I’m looking forward to this first opportunity to play at the professional level.”

Colon, who is 6 feet 1 and 190 pounds, played point guard and shooting guard during his four WSSU seasons and is seventh in school history with 1,737 career points.

He will leave for the Dominican Republic in July. To stay in shape this spring and into the summer, Colon has been practicing with the Coastal Elite Pirates of the East Coast Basketball League.

“I’ve been running with that team some but nothing full time,” Colon said. “I’m glad I’ve been able to get in some games with them because it’s hard to just continue to work out and not play games.”

Colon will play for Santiago Basket Titanes Dorado and is looking forward to playing both guard positions.