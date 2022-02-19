WSSU's seven-game win streak ends after loss to Livingstone in Salisbury

Winston-Salem State had its seven-game streak snapped by Livingstone on Saturday night at New Trent Gym in Salisbury.
The Rams ended the regular-season with a 99-98 loss to the Blue Bears thanks to a Deshone Hicks jumper with 17 seconds left in overtime. His basket gave the Blue Bears the lead for good.
Isaac Parson of the Rams had a last-season 3-point attempt but it was blocked Cameron Carpenter.
The Rams led in regulation by seven points with 1:15 left but the Blue Bears got a basket from Hicks at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. Hicks got the chance to send it into overtime after a turnover from Javonte Cooke with four seconds left.
The Rams ended the regular-season as Southern Division champions and will likely be the third seed in this week’s CIAA Tournament in Baltimore.
The Rams end the regular-season with a 12-4 mark in the CIAA and 18-6 overall. The Blue Bears ended the regular-season with a 10-6 conference record and 13-9 overall.
O’Koye Parker led the way with 25 points for the Blue Bears with Kyrie Temple scoring 16 points with five rebounds while Carpenter and Navar Elmore each added 14 points.
Samage Teel led the Rams with 27 points but fouled out and Cooke had 16 points, six rebounds and two assists. Rasheen Merlin had 13 points and Parson chipped in with 12 points. Cameron Campbell had 10 points as the Rams shot 57%.
The Rams had a nine-point lead in the second half but couldn’t get the defensive stops when they needed them. The Blue Bears shot 50% from the field, one of the best shooting games against the defensive-minded Rams all season.
Livingstone’s women picked up its first Southern Division win of the season by beating Winston-Salem State 73-55 in the first game on Saturday afternoon.
The Rams ended their regular-season with an 11-12 overall record and 7-9 in the CIAA and will likely be the sixth seed for this week’s CIAA Tournament in Baltimore.
Daijah Turner led the way for the Blue Bears (4-12 CIAA, 6-19 overall) with 20 points and Thalia Carter added 12 points. Jamiah Lane chipped in with 11 points.
Amaya Tucker led the way for the Rams with 13 points and Brooke Spaulding had nine points with Tyliah Burns chipping with seven points.
336-727-4081