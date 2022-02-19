WSSU's seven-game win streak ends after loss to Livingstone in Salisbury

Winston-Salem State had its seven-game streak snapped by Livingstone on Saturday night at New Trent Gym in Salisbury.

The Rams ended the regular-season with a 99-98 loss to the Blue Bears thanks to a Deshone Hicks jumper with 17 seconds left in overtime. His basket gave the Blue Bears the lead for good.

Isaac Parson of the Rams had a last-season 3-point attempt but it was blocked Cameron Carpenter.

The Rams led in regulation by seven points with 1:15 left but the Blue Bears got a basket from Hicks at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. Hicks got the chance to send it into overtime after a turnover from Javonte Cooke with four seconds left.

The Rams ended the regular-season as Southern Division champions and will likely be the third seed in this week’s CIAA Tournament in Baltimore.

The Rams end the regular-season with a 12-4 mark in the CIAA and 18-6 overall. The Blue Bears ended the regular-season with a 10-6 conference record and 13-9 overall.

O’Koye Parker led the way with 25 points for the Blue Bears with Kyrie Temple scoring 16 points with five rebounds while Carpenter and Navar Elmore each added 14 points.