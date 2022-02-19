WSSU's seven-game win streak ends with loss to Livingstone in Salisbury

Winston-Salem State had its seven-game win streak snapped by Livingstone on Saturday night in overtime at New Trent Gym in Salisbury.

The Rams ended the regular-season with a 99-98 loss to the Blue Bears, thanks to a Deshone Hicks jumper with 17 seconds left in overtime. His basket gave the Blue Bears the lead for good.

Isaac Parson of the Rams had a last-season 3-point attempt but it was blocked Cameron Carpenter.

The Rams led in regulation by seven points with 1:15 left, but the Blue Bears got a basket from Hicks at the buzzer to send the game into the extra period. Hicks got the chance to send the game into overtime after a turnover by Javonte Cooke with four seconds left.

The Rams ended the regular-season as Southern Division champions and will likely be the third seed in this week’s CIAA Tournament in Baltimore.

The Rams end the regular-season with a 12-4 mark in the CIAA and 18-6 overall. The Blue Bears ended the regular season with a 10-6 conference record and 13-9 record overall.

O’Koye Parker led the way with 25 points for the Blue Bears. Kyrie Temple added 16 points and five rebounds, while Carpenter and Navar Elmore each added 14 points.