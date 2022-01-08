WSSU's talented duo of guards Samage Teel and Isaac Parson paying dividends already

If the Rams are going to defend their CIAA championship the continued improvement of Parson and Teel is paramount.

One of the benefits both of them had was last season when they got to go through a year in college without playing in games. Because COVID-19 wiped out last season the two worked on their academics and got stronger in the weight room.

“I think that did help us tremendously,” Teel said. “We wanted to play games of course but we were able to adjust a lot better.”

The luxury for the Rams is that both can play either guard position.

As for which of them is the better player, the question was asked when they were standing side by side. They looked at each and laughed.

“We’re on the same team so we aren’t going to answer that one,” Teel said with a smile.

Homecoming for Collins, Bazemore

Power forward WyKevin Bazemore was a freshman in 2012 when he helped the Rams win the CIAA title in Charlotte. His coach was Bobby Collins and one of the assistant coaches was Ken Spencer.

All three of them were on the bench coaching for Shaw.