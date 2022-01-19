WSSU's Timmy Newsome among the class for North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

Gibsonville’s Torry Holt, Winston-Salem State’s Timmy Newsome, Wake Forest’s Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues and Duke women’s golf coach Dan Brooks highlight this year’s class for induction into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.
Also included in the 2022 class are Luke Appling, Missouri Arledge, Ronnie Barnes, Henry Bibby, Sam Mills, Dave Robbins and Tom Suiter.
The 58th induction ceremony will be April 22 at the Raleigh Convention Center. The state Sports Hall is on the third floor of the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh.
Bogues, a former Wake Forest star who played for the Charlotte Hornets, was elected last year but could not attend the ceremony. He will be inducted with this year’s class.
The 2022 class (an asterisk denotes selections made posthumously):
Luke Appling*
The High Point native is one of seven native North Carolinians in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Appling played 20 years in the major leagues, all with the Chicago White Sox, from 1930 to 1950. The shortstop was a seven-time American League all-star and twice was the AL batting champ, compiling a .388 mark in 1936. Appling hit better than .300 15 times during his MLB career. He was also a successful minor-league manager and major-league coach for many years.
Missouri Arledge*
A star athlete at Durham’s Hillside High, from which she graduated in 1953, Arledge tallied 31.3 points per game during her senior basketball season. She went to Philander Smith College in Arkansas, scoring 21 points per game as a sophomore and becoming the first African American woman to play in an AAU tournament (1954) and the first to be named AAU All-American the following season. She even had an offer to be the first female to play with the Harlem Globetrotters. Arledge transferred to Tuskegee and continued playing but earned two master’s degrees and worked in education.
Ronnie Barnes
Barnes, a Wilson native, graduated from East Carolina University’s sports medicine program in 1975 and has gone on to an amazing career. He was an assistant athletics trainer and instructor at ECU, and then went to Michigan State, where he was head athletics trainer and earned his master’s. He moved on to the New York Giants as an athletics training intern, rising to head athletic trainer in 1980 and is now senior vice-president for medical services, working for the Giants well over 40 years.
Henry Bibby
A native of Franklinton, Bibby was the starting point guard on UCLA that won three straight NCAA championships in the early 1970s, averaging 14.4 points per game for his career and earning first-team All-American honors. He played nine NBA seasons, winning a title with the New York Knicks. As a coach at Southern California, he led three teams to the NCAA tournament, including an Elite Eight trip in 2001.
Dan Brooks
The 1981 graduate of Oregon State has put together a brilliant career of almost 40 years as head women’s golf coach at Duke. Brooks has guided his teams to seven national championships and 21 ACC titles, and his 140 team victories are the most of any women’s golf coach in NCAA Division I history. A seven-time National Coach of the Year, he is a member of the Duke University Sports Hall of Fame and the National Golf Coaches Association (NGCA) Hall.
Torry Holt
This football star had an amazing NFL career, primarily with the St. Louis Rams, winning a Super Bowl and going to seven Pro Bowls as part of the “Greatest Show on Turf.” Holt led the league in receiving yards twice and was selected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s. At N.C. State, Holt was a standout student-athlete who set numerous school records, earning first-team All-American honors and is the ACC’s all-time leader in receiving yards. The sixth overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, Holt grew up in Gibsonville and was a star high school athlete at Eastern Guilford.
Sam Mills*
This diminutive 5-foot-9 linebacker played 12 seasons in the NFL, including his final three with the Carolina Panthers, where he became a beloved star, and his NFL career occurred after several excellent seasons in the USFL. A three-time conference defensive player of the year in college at Montclair State, Mills played in five Pro Bowls and led the Panthers in tackles twice. He also coached for the Panthers after his retirement as a player.
Timmy Newsome
A native of Ahoskie, he is Winston-Salem State’s second all-time leading rusher with 3,843 yards in four seasons. Newsome went on to be selected in the sixth round of the 1980 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed nine seasons in the NFL, making the Cowboys’ All-Decade Team for the 1980s. He scored 30 touchdowns as an NFL player. He is a member of both the CIAA Hall of Fame and the Black College Football Hall of Fame who played for the legendary Bill Hayes at WSSU.
Dave Robbins
Robbins grew up in Gastonia, where he was an excellent athlete at Ashley High, and went on to a tremendous career as a men’s basketball coach. He is best known for leading NCAA Division II power Virginia Union to 713 victories and three NCAA national championships as well as 14 CIAA titles. His winning percentage at Virginia Union was .786 in 30 years. Robbins is a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, and the CIAA Hall of Fame.
Tom Suiter
A native of Rocky Mount and a graduate of Erskine College (SC), Suiter had a remarkable career in media. The sports anchor worked for WRAL-TV in Raleigh for an amazing 45 years, from 1971 until 2016, although he retired from the newscasts in 2008. Winner of two regional Emmy Awards and the 1990 NC Sportscaster of the Year, he covered 24 NCAA Final Fours and created the revolutionary “Football Friday” coverage, featuring high school football highlights, as well the “Extra Effort Award” for student-athletes. Suiter is in several halls of fame, including the NCHSAA Hall of Fame and the NC Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues
After a standout career at Wake Forest, the 5-foot-3 Bogues defied the odds and played 14 years in the NBA. He remains the shortest player in NBA history. A first-team All-ACC selection as a senior, he led the ACC in both assists and steals in 1985, '86, and '87 and was the 12th overall selection in the 1987 NBA Draft. Bogues, who became a very popular member of the Charlotte Hornets, ranks among all-time leaders in NBA history with 6,726 career assists and assists per game (7.6).
