WSSU's women's and men's CIAA basketball games at Fayetteville State have been moved to Sunday

Winston-Salem State’s women’s and men’s basketball doubleheader at Fayetteville State scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been pushed to Sunday because of road conditions.
Much of North Carolina was hit with snow on Friday night and into Saturday morning.
The women's game will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, with the men playing at 4 p.m.
WSSU’s men (5-2 CIAA, 11-4 overall) are on a five-game win streak and tied for first place in the CIAA’s Southern Division.
WSSU’s women (3-2, 7-6) are coming off a win over Claflin.
Both Rams teams will travel to Johnson C. Smith on Wednesday night and will host Livingstone at the Gaines Center at 2 and 4 p.m. Jan. 29.
336-727-4081
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Dell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.