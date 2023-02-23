Sixth-seeded Shaw took out third-seeded Winston-Salem State 54-48 on Thursday in women’s quarterfinal action at the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore.

The Bears (17-13) advance to play second-seeded Lincoln (Pa.) on Friday night in one of the semifinals.

The Rams’ season came to an end as they finished 15-10 under Coach L’Tona Lamonte.

Valencia Carroll led the Rams with 16 points and Amaya Tucker had nine rebounds and four assists.

Brittiney Seymour, who hit two crucial free throws with 9.2 seconds left to help secure the win, led the Bears with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Tanayja London added three assists for the Bears.

WSSU had a slow start going the first five minutes without scoring, but midway through the second quarter took their first lead at 17-16 with two free throws from Taniah Wilkins.

The Rams turned up their pressure defense after that and went on a 15-7 run to end the half to take a 32-23 lead.

Helping the Rams get that first-half lead was their outside shooting as they hit seven 3-pointers with Carroll leading the way going 4 of 7 in the first half.

The Rams beat the Bears in Raleigh 56-43 in January in their only meeting during the regular-season, but the Bears never flinched in the second half.