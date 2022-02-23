WSSU's women's season comes to an end with loss to top-seeded Lincoln (Pa.) in CIAA Tournament

Winston-Salem State’s women stayed close for a while against top-seeded Lincoln (Pa.) but without leading scorer Amaya Tucker, the Rams ran out of gas on Wednesday night.
Tucker, a Reagan graduate who was the lone WSSU player to be named All-CIAA, missed most of the game with an ankle injury suffered in the win over St. Aug’s on Tuesday.
The Rams lost 70-66 to the Lions in the quarterfinals, as their season comes to an end. The Lions advanced to Friday’s semifinal at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.
The Rams (12-13) were the eighth seed in the tournament and after three quarters, with Tucker on the bench, the game was tied at 44. But the Lions (20-7) went on a run that turned the game around.
Despite not having Tucker the Rams found a way to stay in the game, a testament the depth that Coach L’Tona Lamonte’s built this season.
With four minutes to play the Rams cut the lead to 58-55, and then Hailey Gipson cut it to 58-57 with two free throws. That was the closest the Rams would get the rest of the way.
The Rams had a slow start as the Lions led 11-0 early, but they slowly got back into it and by halftime the Lions led just 32-25.
Tucker did start the game but only played three minutes in the first half, and then sat on the bench the rest of the game.
The Lions shot 40% in the first half and forced the Rams into 12 turnovers.
Brooke Spaulding, Kennedi Simmons and O’Shea Hatley each scored 13 points for the Rams and Tyliah Burns added 11 points.
Bryanna Brown, the player of the year in the CIAA, led the Lions with 20 points and Jade Young added 15 points and 11 rebounds with Jaleesa Lanier had 11 points.
WSSU men to play Thursday night
The Winston-Salem State men’s team, the defending CIAA champion, will play in a quarterfinal game on Thursday at 8 p.m. against St. Aug’s, which beat Shaw 64-61 on Wednesday afternoon.
Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the Rams has watched his team win the Southern Division this season. They are coming off a hard-fought 99-98 overtime loss to Livingstone on Saturday.
The Rams have been in Baltimore since Monday.
“We’ve had three good days of practice and preparation,” said Hill, whose Rams are the third seed and will take on the 11th-seeded Falcons (ESPN+). “We feel prepared to defend our championship.”
The Rams (18-6) swept the Falcons (7-20) during the regular-season winning 61-58 in Raleigh in January and the Rams winning 65-56 on Feb. 5.
The Rams won the last CIAA Tournament, which was the 75th in the storied history of the conference, which was played on Feb. 29, 2020 when they beat Fayetteville State in Charlotte. The CIAA didn’t play basketball last season.
The Rams are trying to match the same feat that the 1999 and 2000 teams accomplished. The Rams won the 1999 tournament in Winston-Salem at Joel Coliseum then the next year won in Raleigh.
