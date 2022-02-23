WSSU's women's season comes to an end with loss to top-seeded Lincoln (Pa.) in CIAA Tournament

Winston-Salem State’s women stayed close for a while against top-seeded Lincoln (Pa.) but without leading scorer Amaya Tucker, the Rams ran out of gas on Wednesday night.

Tucker, a Reagan graduate who was the lone WSSU player to be named All-CIAA, missed most of the game with an ankle injury suffered in the win over St. Aug’s on Tuesday.

The Rams lost 70-66 to the Lions in the quarterfinals, as their season comes to an end. The Lions advanced to Friday’s semifinal at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.

The Rams (12-13) were the eighth seed in the tournament and after three quarters, with Tucker on the bench, the game was tied at 44. But the Lions (20-7) went on a run that turned the game around.

Despite not having Tucker the Rams found a way to stay in the game, a testament the depth that Coach L’Tona Lamonte’s built this season.

With four minutes to play the Rams cut the lead to 58-55, and then Hailey Gipson cut it to 58-57 with two free throws. That was the closest the Rams would get the rest of the way.