It was easy to see the chip on Wykevin Bazemore's shoulder during his four spectacular years of playing basketball at Winston-Salem State.

Bazemore was undersized at about 6-feet, 4 inches, playing on the inside, and while he didn’t get a lot of offers to go to Division I schools, he took that desire – and rebounding ability – to the Gaines Center where he turned into one of the best players in school history.

Bazemore, 30, who has been an assistant basketball coach at Shaw the last three seasons, is one of seven who will be inducted into the Big House Gaines Hall of Fame in mid-September.

“This means a lot,” Bazemore said by phone before he and his wife, Briana, headed to their honeymoon in Cancun. “It’s something that I strived for even after my freshman year. I had opportunities to transfer out, but my thing was leaving a legacy where I was. I loved my time at Winston-Salem State.”

Bazemore, who is the younger brother of NBA veteran Kent Bazemore, helped the Rams win the CIAA championship in his freshman season in 2011-12. He scored 1,337 points and grabbed 984 rebounds, which is third best in school history.

If it seemed like Bazemore never took a possession off it was because he didn’t. He never seemed to tire, and was always around the basketball. He is one of just four players to be named All-CIAA for four straight seasons.

“When I stepped on the court that was my release and that’s why I was able to channel that energy out there,” said Bazemore, who only had one offer and that was from Mount Olive when he was coming out of high school.

Bazemore played overseas professionally after graduation, earning a degree in psychology. He’s an assistant coach under Bobby Collins at Shaw. It was Collins who helped bring Bazemore to WSSU when Collins was the head coach. Bazemore also played for Coach James Wilhelmi after Collins left WSSU.

Bazemore said it was a call to Collins from Old Dominion assistant coach John Richardson that gave Bazemore a chance to come to WSSU.

“(Richardson) recruited my brother to ODU, and he called coach Collins and said I have 6-foot-4 power forward that you should look at,” Bazemore said. “And coach Collins took that advice and I’m glad he did.”

This year’s class will be inducted Sept. 22 at the Anderson Center and will be honored at the football game on Sept. 23 against Bluefield State.

“The opportunity to represent one’s institution on the field/court of play, in the community, as a donor, and as an alumnus is both an honor and a privilege," Athletics Director Etienne Thomas said. "Each of these Rams has served their alma mater as champions.”

Kameron Smith, football

It makes sense that Smith, the best passing quarterback ever to play at WSSU, gets into the Big House Gaines Hall of Fame first before his talented teammates do. Smith was part of the best era in school history and was a three-year quarterback for Coach Connell Maynor from 2010 until 2012.

Smith helped the Rams go 14-1 in 2012 as they lost to Valdosta State in the Division II national championship game. It’s the best season in CIAA history and it’s the furthest any conference school has gone in the D-II playoffs.

He was 32-4 as a starter in his three seasons after transferring from Navy for the 2010 season.

Smith, who is from Garner and is a former WSSU assistant football coach, is the all-time leading passer in school history with 7,540 yards and 96 touchdown passes.

Smith is also the leader in total offense in school history with 959 rushing yards for a total of 8,499 yards playing in just three seasons.

Lonnie Charles Pulley, Jr., football

Pulley was a four-year starter from 1984 through 1987. During his freshman year he was All-CIAA and again in 1987 and was a part of the 1987 CIAA championship team. He also participated in the 1987 Freedom Bowl All-Star Game.

His most impressive game came against Division I-AA Middle Tennessee State where he rushed for 232 yards. Lonnie was a free agent and signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys. He graduated with a degree in health and physical education and works for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system.

Pulley is also in the Laurens District 55 High School Football Hall of Fame and the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame.

Barry Turner, football

Turner, who is being posthumously inducted, was a four-year letterman from 1985 through 1988. In 1985 and 1986 he was named All- CIAA as a center. In 1987 he was a part of the CIAA championship team and was named an AFCA All-America and participated in the Freedom Bowl. He graduated in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in political science. After graduation he worked as a correctional officer and with high-risk juveniles.

James Johnson, meritorious service

Johnson was a member of the football team from 1983 through 1987, and was a part of the 1987 CIAA championship team. He was also the disc jockey for WSNC, the campus radio station. Johnson received his bachelor’s in mass communications in 1988. He serves on the board of a lumber company where he provides services to individuals of the homeless population in Mecklenburg County.

Kelvin Walton, meritorious service

Walton was a residence assistant, sophomore class vice president, junior class president, university usher of the Phi Beta Lambda Business Fraternity, and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He has been a consistent donor to athletics since graduating in 1986, including the purchase of uniforms for the cheerleading program for the past 15 years.

NeSheila Washington-Curry, cheerleading

She was co-captain of the junior varsity team in 1998 and captain of the varsity cheer team in 2001. She was named an all-CIAA cheerleader in 2001. She earned her bachelor’s in biology with a minor in chemistry and psychology. In 2021, she was named the cheerleading coach after previously serving as the junior varsity coach in 2002.