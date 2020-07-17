Xavier Fennell, one of the first players off the bench for Coach Cleo Hill Jr. last season at Winston-Salem State, will have his left shoulder operated on.
Fennell made the announcement on Twitter earlier this week. It’s not known what type of shoulder surgery Fennell will have or how long his recovery will be.
“I will be getting surgery tomorrow on my left shoulder, this injury will cause me to sit out for quite some time but I know God makes no mistakes,” Fennell said on Twitter. “He says that we are more than conquerors and the he will gives us strength. I just gotta be patient and trust the process!”
Hill, who will begin his third season at WSSU as head coach, did not return a message left on his cell phone.
Fennell, who played the last few games this past season with a bulky brace on his left shoulder, made one of the biggest defensive plays of the season in the CIAA championship game in February against Fayetteville State.
On the final shot of the game in Charlotte from the Broncos’ Jalen Spicer, Fennell and teammate Jaylen Alston shadowed Spicer down the court and Fennell put a hand in Spicer’s face on the final shot at the buzzer that just missed.
Fennell, who will be a junior this season, made five starts last season and averaged 3.4 points and 2.6 rebounds a game. More importantly his defense was a key all season as Hill put Fennell at the top of a 1-2-2 halfcourt trapping defense because of his long reach and quickness.
Fennell, who averaged 16.7 minutes per game, helped the Rams lead the CIAA in defense allowing just 64.2 points a game as they went 19-10.
Fennell, who is 6-foot-4 and 175 pounds, played one of his best games of the season in the win over the Broncos. In the 63-62 win Fennell had 11 points in 24 minutes with five rebounds and two steals. Not known as much of an outside shooter he also made a big 3-pointer as the Rams came back from 11 points down with four minutes to play to win the CIAA title. Fennell ended up going 5 for 5 from the field in the championship game.
