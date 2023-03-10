GREENSBORO — A rookie head coach growing with his young team. That’s a formula that’s working to perfection for Coach John Scheyer and his Duke Blue Devils.

Scheyer, 35, is in his rookie season as a head coach, and after beating Miami 85-78 on Friday night in the ACC Tournament semifinals they will be in the championship game.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski retired after 42 seasons on the Duke bench after last season with 22 appearances in the championship game, and he won an ACC-best 15 titles. Scheyer will get a chance to go 1-for-1 on Saturday night against either Virginia or Clemson.

Leading these young Blue Devils is junior Jeremy Roach, the only player in the regular rotation who played for Krzyzewski last season.

“Obviously, Coach Scheyer played for Coach K, so they embody the same things,” said Roach, who hit one of the biggest shots of the game with 1:25 that helped Duke put away from the Hurricanes. “They are pretty much the same but they have their different coaching styles.”

It’s not lost on Scheyer how good the Greensboro Coliseum has been to the Blue Devils. He won ACC championships under Coach K as a player and as an assistant coach, but with so many young players on his team, he doesn’t get caught up in mentioning those past accomplishments or even the times they came up empty in the title game.

“Greensboro is a special place,” Scheyer said. “… I’m not really reminiscing right now. The whole year I’ve tried to be in the moment. If I start talking about 2009, 2010, these guys are going to start rolling their eyes, so I’m not going to start that at all.”

The beauty of how far the Blue Devils have come is on display at any time in a game. Now that Dariq Whitehead is healthy, Scheyer can put five freshmen on the floor. He did that for three key minutes in the second half, and they never missed a beat.

Assistant coach Chris Carrawell, who considers himself the old guy on the young staff, called the question an interesting one about comparisons to Coach K, who won more than 1,200 games and five national champion-ships.

“I think Coach K was really good at getting, like, our best player like Paoulo (Banchero) or a Jayson Tatum to just go do their thing with isolations that fit their game,” Carrawell said. “And I think with Jon, he runs more sets which, for our team, with this first team it’s been the best thing.”

The free flowing offense was on full display with five players in double figures on Friday night, and it didn’t hurt that they shot 55% from the field.

“The guys aren’t even thinking and just reacting out there,” Carrawell said. “It took a while with nine new guys and the injuries this season. We probably had a full team like for just 15 games or so, but Jon’s done a good job of staying the course.”

The Blue Devils have 21 ACC titles, the most in the history of the league, and Scheyer can become the first rookie head coach to win the title since North Carolina’s Bill Guthridge did it in 1998. Guthridge was also taking over for a legend in Dean Smith that season.

Now, it’s Scheyer’s turn to try and win the title the year after Coach K retired.

Freshman Dereck Lively II said: “We’re a young team and everybody can punk us if they want because we are inexperienced but that’s not how it’s going to work. Nobody sees the hard work we put in so that we can get better and for us to be a young team and were still a threat says everything you need to know.”

Roach says that the Blue Devils have come a long way. They have won eight in a row since the controversial loss to Virginia on the road.

“That’s a big thing,” Roach said about a young head coach leading a young team this season. “There’s been a lot of outside noise with people saying this and people saying that but we’ve just stayed together with these 15 guys in the locker room. Everything’s worked out.”

As for trying to win the title, Scheyer calls it an opportunity.

“The main thing is that it’s a big-time opportunity to play in the championship game for the ACC tourney,” said Scheyer, who didn’t get one vote for coach of the year in the ACC, “and we’re going to savor it and give it our all tomorrow night.”