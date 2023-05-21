Another state lawmaker is attacking the North Carolina High School Athletic Association because it had the audacity to enforce a rule.

State Sen. Brent Jackson, a Republican from Sampson County, wrote a letter decrying the plight of Logan Atkins, the 2022 2A men's golf champion from Midway High School. Atkins, last year's 2A champion from Midway, turned in a 76 in a regional championship at Lake Royale, good enough for a third-place finish and a spot for him and his teammates in this year's state championship at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines.

The problem is that he didn't shoot the score that he signed for. The scorecards signed by Atkins and his playing partner didn't match. Only after they were signed and turned in did Atkins see the discrepancy in which his partner had incorrectly scored one hole. He acknowledged the mistake and turned it in. The penalty was disqualification and he accepted his fate. Jackson didn't.

“Students deserve an Athletics Association that supports their hard work, determination, and dedication to honesty,” said Jackson in a statement reported by The Sampson Independent. “High School athletics should be an opportunity to let students compete in a fair environment and learn important values for life. Among them are the importance of honesty and integrity.

"The NCHSAA is funded by taxpaying parents and schools and has an obligation to provide support and guidance to players. There is clearly a problem if the Association is more concerned with throwing the rulebook at student-athletes for being honest rather than enriching the experience of students and upholding their mission statement," the statement said.

That mission statement, developed and approved in 2012, calls for sportsmanship and says in part, "following the rules of the game, respecting the judgment of referees and officials ... " At least Atkins held up that part. The senator, not so much.

Throw out the rulebook?

Sen. Jackson appealed to the school to plead for Atkins to be reinstated. He also contacted the Carolinas Golf Association as well as the NCHSAA to reverse the decision, which still stands.

As for that flying rulebook the NCHSAA apparently flung at Atkins, as Jackson alluded to, it's not their rulebook. It comes from the United States Golf Association and it is quite clear. That's the guidance for golfers who should take that knowledge to the course whether their coach tells them or not. And as for a plea to get Atkins back into the championship field, there's a rule for that, too. It's Rule 1.3(b), "No Discretion to Vary Penalties. Penalties need to be applied only as provided in the rules."

"Our golf championships are conducted in adherence to the rules of golf outlined by the USGA ... We appreciate Senator Jackson’s interest in our championships and applaud him for acting on the requests of his constituents. Similarly, the NCHSAA is proud of Logan Atkins for his honesty, integrity and respect for his sport. However, the rules applied in this instance are set forth by golf’s governing body, not the NCHSAA, and our tournament directors enforced those rules," said NCHSAA spokesman Brandon Moree.

NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker puts it simply.

"The NCHSAA does not have the authority to waive the penalties," Tucker said. "In this scenario, the penalty was correctly applied."

Interfering in high school sports

Jackson's move is an example of the effort by the N.C. General Assembly to strip away the NCHSAA's authority. The movement gained momentum, according to The Fayetteville Observer last year, when State Sen. Tom McInnis lashed out at the governing body, apparently incensed that Anson County High School was bounced from the 2019 football playoffs because six players were suspended for an in-game fight. While the Anson coach accepted the punishment, McInnis labeled the association as "not a perfect organization," and sought to disband the association and start from scratch and put high school sports under the leadership of a state-appointed committee. Since then, the attempts to dismantle NCHSAA have been non-stop.

In 1991, a measure passed by the General Assembly allowed the State Board of Education to enter into a potential four-year vendor contract with the NCHSAA, or another nonprofit organization. If the board doesn't "enter into a memorandum of understanding with a group, it "shall assign the administration of high school interscholastic athletic activities to the Department of Public Instruction and establish fees sufficient to support the administration of the program."

Wayne County Rep. Raymond Smith, a Democrat, called the bill "one of the most unnecessary bills that I have seen since I've been here ... This bill is attempting to fix a problem that doesn't exist. Why are we interfering in high school sports? It is the last truly pure amateur sports that we have in the state."

Lawmakers took their latest action earlier this month, when the state Senate cleared a GOP-sponsored bill dealing with high school sports and an athlete's birth gender. And even when the NCHSAA took action to authorize NIL contracts for high school athletes, lawmakers criticized the association, with one of them calling it authorization overreach. The bill also changed the penalties for infractions involving game action and participation rules, issuing demerits rather than levying fines.

If lawmakers continue on this path, what's to keep them from actually deciding the outcome of games? How far away are we from a senator or representative pitching legislation to change a loss to a win because one of their teams was wronged by a bad or controversial call?

On his Facebook page, Atkins appears to have moved on from the mistake and is turning his attention to lifting the Fayetteville State golf program.

"I feel like I need to use this as a way to spread the Gospel and without the Lord I wouldn’t even be able to compete at the level I do," his post says. "The rules of golf are put in place for a reason and it was my responsibility no matter how the tournament was ran or how unfair it seemed for me to be disqualified. Sometimes being honest cost, and this was one of the times. I knew what could happen but I have no regrets for being honest about my score."

Tommy Kuhl, a fifth-year senior at the University of Illinois, shot a course-record 62 during a qualifier for the U.S. Open at Illini Country Club in Springfield, Illinois. He was one step away from teeing it up with some of the best in the world next month at the Los Angeles Country Club.

At Illini, the greens had been aerated, and Kuhl went through his round repairing the aeration marks. While rules set forth by the USGA say a golfer is allowed to repair almost any damage, that rule prohibits the repair of aeration marks unless local rules are in place. When his teammates commented on the challenge of putting on aerated greens, Kuhl remembered the rule and self-reported the mistake, thus earning a disqualification.

"I tell people, it's all on me," Kuhl said in an interview with the Golf Channel. "It's not the tournament director's fault, or the people running the tournament, or the course, or the superintendent. It's all on me. I should know the rules of golf. Yeah, the rules are pretty silly at times, but I should know the rules. This is what I'm going to be doing for a living, so I can't put anything on anyone else but myself."

Like Kuhl, Atkins admitted his mistake, acknowledged the rules and accepted the punishment. Maybe Jackson could show the same grace and maturity.