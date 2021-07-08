Community icon: Fred Cumming, longtime supporter and volunteer at West Central Community Center, has died

“We all played up there and my sister played in a time where there wasn’t a girls league and my dad got a kick out of watching her play with the boys up until she was about 11 or 12,” Steve said on Thursday morning. “It was just a place where we grew up and he loved everything about it. I know my mom would get a little upset that he spent a lot of time up there but he just wanted to make sure everything was up to par to run a good league for kids.”

One of Steve's great memories as a kid is going with his father to WCCU early Saturday mornings to make biscuits to sell in the concession stand. "He loved making those biscuits," Steve said.

Even though his father was out of the day to day operations about 10 days ago from his hospital bed he wanted to make sure the guy who cut the lawn had gotten his check.

“I think he enjoyed seeing everybody play sports,” Steve said about why his father took such a big interest. “He didn’t play sports himself growing up but just really loved to see kids have fun and to see them being productive with their time.”

Fred, who was born in Brooklyn, was in the Army but after serving there for a number of years moved to Winston-Salem to work for Western Electric as a computer programmer. He retired in 1989 but continued to volunteer at the WCCC until about eight years ago.

A service will be held Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Salem Funerals and Cremations on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.

