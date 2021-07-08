Community icon: Fred Cumming, longtime supporter and volunteer at West Central Community Center, has died

Our son and daughter played basketball at West Central Community Center each starting in the first grade. I coached them during their playing days on Fred Cumming Court.
I, like a lot of those involved with WCCC in recent years, had no idea who Cumming was.
Now, I do.
Cumming, who died at the age of 87 on Sunday from kidney failure, was the behind-the-scenes guy who made the WCCC’s league one of the best in our area. Located not far from Reagan High School in Pfafftown off Yadkinville Road, the “Hoosiers” style gym built in the late 1960’s is so old school it doesn’t have air conditioning.
What it does have is a history of children playing in an organized league that spans at least the last 47 years. It’s thrived all these years because of countless volunteers, but Cumming stood out.
Cumming, who was the longtime treasurer for more than 30 years, did just about everything else and did it without any fan-fare. He had been a part of WCCC since the building opened.
A lasting legacy
“He was a special guy and when I think of Fred I think of WCCC because he was always there making it somehow work,” said Cole Grogan, who has been the president of the WCCC for the last eight years.
Cumming passed his treasurer title to Terri Goodman several years ago and she along with Grogan has continued to make the leagues a top choice for children to learn the game properly.
“He was the bridge between the founding generation of the center and the generation that serves there today,” Goodman said. “If there was anything we needed to know or were unsure about, we would ask Fred. He would either know off the top of his head or dig through some old boxes and pull out a paper with exactly the answer we needed.”
Goodman said that Cumming’s willingness to do anything to make WCCC a better place set an example.
“He embodied the spirit that is West Central and he helped make sure an appreciation of our founding principles was passed on through each generation who came to serve,” Goodman said.
Everybody has a story
Harrison Rutter, like a lot of type ‘A’ parents, got his children involved in the league early on and Rutter also wanted to help out. Rutter’s children are grown now, but the memories of Saturday mornings begin with getting to know Cumming.
“I got involved in coaching and then they needed somebody to run a league so instead of looking longer for somebody else they settled on me,” Rutter said. “And just getting to know Fred and how he made it all work is something that was hard to believe.”
Chris Vogler, 56, played in the league in the late 1970s, and then later coached his two boys, Tyler and Tanner, before Chris started calling games as an official. At one point Chris was officiating games with his sons.
Chris was once an official for his daughter’s game and he called a foul on her.
“And they booed me,” Vogler said about calling that foul on daughter Torri.
The Vogler family is one of many that had two generations of children play there through the years at WCCC. With a couple of granddaughters now, Chris said it’s a good bet that third generation will be playing at WCCU before long.
“Our oldest granddaughter is two, and it wouldn’t surprise me if she does play up there,” Vogler said. “But I’ve said I’m not coaching - I’ll just come watch as a grandfather.”
Rutter estimates that 15,000 children have been through the leagues in 47 years. The league had nearly 700 children in its last full season in 2019-20 for girls and boys starting at kindergarten and going through twelfth grade in high school.
The leagues have grown so much through the years that it uses various middle schools and high schools throughout Forsyth County because there’s not enough space with just the one gym.
The pandemic, however, shut down the building and the leagues this past winter, but as Rutter says, without Cumming the building and the league might not have survived.
“Fred was the steady hand all those years,” Rutter said. “You think about it before the internet and all of that it was all done by hand and by land lines. He would send out letters through the mail to families about the league starting up again and that’s how it would keep going.”
Fred’s duties were numerous
Grogan said when he started coaching in the league several years ago he went to the gym and found that it hadn’t been cleaned and it was a mess.
“So I’m wondering what the heck was going on because trash was everywhere and I found out Fred was in the hospital for a few days,” Grogan said. “I quickly found out he was the one that cleans and sweeps the gym but he couldn’t do it. That’s how much he was involved and how much he cared about making sure the kids had a place to play.”
Grogan said that Cumming was consistent with the league each season, and that’s what kept children – and their parents and grandparents - coming back. While the league pays the officials the scoreboard operator, the concession workers and the scorebooks were all manned by devoted parents or grandparents. On a typical Saturday morning games start at 9 a.m. and run until 6 or 7 p.m.
The building was created thanks to the Vienna Civic Club and the Pfafftown Jaycees that helped raise money for the opening in 1969.
WCCC’s impact on the area
In March of 2019 the WCCU recognized the 50th anniversary of the building. Grogan said there have been organized leagues there for 47 years at least.
Rutter said other things that Cumming did behind the scenes including paying for children’s entry fee to league. Cumming also dug into his own pocket to pay for improvements if needed but usually never mentioned it to anybody.
“He knew of some families who struggled financially so he paid for them so they could play basketball,” Rutter said. “If that’s not a community kind of guy I don’t know what is. To me, Fred is the face of the West Central Community Center.”
It was in the early 2000’s when WCCC decided that the court should be named after Cumming.
Grogan said that Cumming didn’t like the hoopla about it, but he cooperated and was there when the dedication was made.
“Oh Fred didn’t like it one bit because he wasn’t in it for the notoriety,” Grogan said. “But it was something that needed to be done because Fred meant so much to so many people.”
Cumming is survived by his wife, Patricia, and children Steve, Scott and Christine. All three played basketball at WCCC.
A family affair
“We all played up there and my sister played in a time where there wasn’t a girls league and my dad got a kick out of watching her play with the boys up until she was about 11 or 12,” Steve said on Thursday morning. “It was just a place where we grew up and he loved everything about it. I know my mom would get a little upset that he spent a lot of time up there but he just wanted to make sure everything was up to par to run a good league for kids.”
One of Steve's great memories as a kid is going with his father to WCCU early Saturday mornings to make biscuits to sell in the concession stand. "He loved making those biscuits," Steve said.
Even though his father was out of the day to day operations about 10 days ago from his hospital bed he wanted to make sure the guy who cut the lawn had gotten his check.
“I think he enjoyed seeing everybody play sports,” Steve said about why his father took such a big interest. “He didn’t play sports himself growing up but just really loved to see kids have fun and to see them being productive with their time.”
Fred, who was born in Brooklyn, was in the Army but after serving there for a number of years moved to Winston-Salem to work for Western Electric as a computer programmer. He retired in 1989 but continued to volunteer at the WCCC until about eight years ago.
A service will be held Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Salem Funerals and Cremations on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.
