Cooper Diaz shot a 2-under 70 on Wednesday and is tied for the lead with defending champions Sam Haggas after two rounds of the 68th Forsyth Junior at Tanglewood Park’s Reynolds Course.
Diaz, a rising freshman at Reagan, shot 73 in the first round and is at 143 (1 under) for 36 holes. Haggas, a rising senior at Bishop McGuinness who shot 69 in the first round, shot 74 on Wednesday and is trying to become the first repeat winner of the Forsyth Junior since Jake Rutter in 2015 and ’16.
Anna Howerton, a rising sophomore at Reagan, shot 74 and is one shot back heading into Thursday’s final round at Reynolds Park. Evan Owen shot 75 and is two shots back and Rhodes Baker shot 72 and is three shots back.
In the Cubs Division, which is playing nine holes a day, Kevin Zhang shot 36 and has a two-shot lead over Tate Kennedy, who shot 39. Jackson Farmer, who shot 37, is also two shots back.
