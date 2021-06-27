Craig Engels' bid for U.S. Olympic team spot is delayed in Oregon heat

The U.S. Olympic track and field trials' final events are on hold because of excessive heat in Eugene, Ore.

That means the bid by Winston-Salem native Craig Engels to make the team in the 1,500 meters will take place at 12:40 a.m. EDT Monday. NBC Sports is scheduled to air competition.

The temperature at the Eugene Airport reached 107 degrees just before 3 p.m. EDT. The National Weather Service's forecast high was 111 degrees.

According to weather.com, the temperature at the time of the 1,500 meters could be in the low to mid 90s.

The revised event schedule from USATF, with times EDT:

11:30 p.m. Sunday: Men’s long jump final

12:02 a.m. Monday: Women’s heptathlon 800 B heat

12:10 a.m.: Women’s heptathlon 800 A heat

12:20 a.m.: Women’s 400 hurdles final

12:30 a.m.: Women’s 800 final

12:40 a.m.: Men’s 1,500 final

12:52 a.m.: Men’s 200 final