Craig Engels' father: 'He's gutted. I've never seen him in shock like that.'

Craig Engels loves people.

And the people love him back.

But on an excessively hot night in Oregon, when a dream of making a U.S. Olympic track and field team was denied, one of the sport's most popular athletes wanted to get away.

"He just wanted to escape," said his father, Todd, "escape the limelight, just kind of think things over. ...

"Craig wanted to be Craig, not 'Craig the runner,' and that's what we tried to provide him after the fact."

Craig Engels finished fourth in the 1,500 meters final on the last night of the trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Though he is the defending U.S. champion at the distance, though he entered the team selection competition with the season's best time among American runners, his effort of three minutes and 36.69 seconds in a strategic final left him in fourth place, one position out of the running for one of the three spots on the team that will go to the Tokyo Games in July.

"He's gutted," Todd Engels said. " I've never seen him in shock like that."