Craig Engels on his track career: 'I don't know if I'm retiring or not'

So on a 40th day of wandering in his sport's wilderness, of coming to grips with finishing fourth in the 1,500 meters at the U.S. Olympic trials and, by one place, missing the Olympic Games nearing a conclusion on the other side of the world, what he said at the end of the night seems all the more unthinkable.

"I don't know if I'm retiring or not," said Engels, whose contract with Nike ends in December. "I'm deciding if I get another sponsor to fire it back up and really go for Eugene (site of the 2022 world championships)."

Other than the remarkable performances and shows of sportsmanship, one of the key takeaways from those Tokyo Games will be an increased attention on athletes' states of mind. And ultimately only Engels, still just 27, will know whether he's indeed able to fire up the hours of training but also make the sacrifices required to get in shape for Eugene or even for a run at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

"That's the question of the day," said his father, Todd.