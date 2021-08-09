Craig Engels on his track career: 'I don't know if I'm retiring or not'

RALEIGH — Fast and accomplished as they are, eager as they were to toe the starting line and chase the ever-magical four-minute mile, the other 12 competitors in the Sir Walter Miler had to wait.
Just as those runners had been welcomed one-by-one Friday night before a crowd of about 3,000 track fans, some perched in the bleachers and others standing along the edge of Lane 1 or against a barrier outside of the third lane, one last competitor's list of accolades remained to be read by public-address announcer Logan Roberts.
Finally, the moment arrived.
"From Pfafftown, North Carolina, Craaaaig Ennnnggggeeeellllssss!"
Craig Engels, always smiling and the mullet always waving behind him, strode down the track toward the starting line, toward those 12 waiting competitors, surrounded by an adoring audience. Fans stood to applaud. They howled. They shrieked. Along the track, they stuck out their hands, just wanting a piece of the People's Choice.
"Let's go, Craig!" a fan near the starting line yelled.
Engels didn't win, his 3:56 mile good for only fifth place on this night, but he didn't disappoint, either. Before he took a cooldown run, he posed for photos and autographed signs, shirts, a white Croc, a can, bricks that had lined the track and, yes, flesh.
So on a 40th day of wandering in his sport's wilderness, of coming to grips with finishing fourth in the 1,500 meters at the U.S. Olympic trials and, by one place, missing the Olympic Games nearing a conclusion on the other side of the world, what he said at the end of the night seems all the more unthinkable.
"I don't know if I'm retiring or not," said Engels, whose contract with Nike ends in December. "I'm deciding if I get another sponsor to fire it back up and really go for Eugene (site of the 2022 world championships)."
Other than the remarkable performances and shows of sportsmanship, one of the key takeaways from those Tokyo Games will be an increased attention on athletes' states of mind. And ultimately only Engels, still just 27, will know whether he's indeed able to fire up the hours of training but also make the sacrifices required to get in shape for Eugene or even for a run at the Paris Olympics in 2024.
"That's the question of the day," said his father, Todd.
Craig Engels owns a home in Portland, Ore., although he rents that home and has lived in the shed behind it. He made the smaller abode habitable with his addition of insulation, a kitchen, a shower and toilet and welcoming for his friends because of new RV hookups. But while pondering his future since the Trials, Engels' wandering has actually taken the form of crossing the United States, to California then to Pittsburgh for a race, connecting with friends along the way.
"My goal since the Trials has been to have fun," Engels told two student journalists for The Oval Magazine. "I was pretty bummed out there (at the Trials), so I came up with this little tour around America, doing miles. ... I haven't really trained much since the Trials."
The Sir Walter Miler race in Raleigh capped a couple of weeks in the comforts of the home of his parents, Dawn and Todd, in Winston-Salem. Engels turned up for workouts on the Bob Sosnik Track at Hanes Park, at Wake Forest and at Salem Lake in Winston-Salem and also at the High Point Athletic Complex. But in what seemed like preparations to become a decathlete, he also managed to work in volleyball, golf, disc golf, indoor soccer and basketball.
And, yes, he watched some of the Olympics.
"I really liked watching other stuff, like the rock climbing," he said, "but I've been watching the running. It's been hard to watch."
Watching didn't get easier when U.S. 1,500 runner Yared Nuguse, who was third at the Trials (3:36.19) after Engels got boxed in and finished in 3:36.69, withdrew because of an injury. The decision and the announcement came too late for Engels to get to Tokyo as an alternate.
"Then again, I have not been taking running too seriously this last month, so I can't be too mad," he said, adding a laugh.
But, speaking just hours before the final of that Olympic event, he added: "I know I can beat a lot of the guys in that final. So if I did get back on the horse and wanted to run again, I know I could be up there."
Engels' little tour around America didn't end in Raleigh, and the running part is really just beginning. Engels, the U.S. 1,500 champion in 2019 who is coached by Pete Julian, flew out on Saturday morning to get to New York, where he won the Brooklyn Mile the next day in 4:02. He'll race on both coasts, in events including the Falmouth Elite Mile in Massachusetts on Saturday, the Downtown Yakima Mile in Washington (Aug. 28) and the Fifth Avenue Mile in New York (Sept. 12).
There's a clothing line in the works. The Raleigh running store Runologie, in a little less than four hours, sold most of a special-release inventory of American Miler T-shirts, emblazoned with a caricature of Engels drawn by Jake Smith, a Savannah (Ga.) College of Art and Design student and runner. Those, too, were among the items Engels tagged with autographs.
And there's the matter of getting a car from Denver to Oxford, Miss. – an RV will stay behind in Portland – so that Engels can pursue his MBA at his alma mater, the University of Mississippi, and be a volunteer assistant coach.
In other words, Engels will have plenty of miles – on tracks and on roads, in cars and in planes – over which to consider his future.