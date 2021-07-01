Craig Engels on Instagram: 'We're gonna have some fun this summer in the United States'

His Sunday night might have been somber, but Winston-Salem native Craig Engels' first social media post since the U.S. Olympic track and field trials didn't come close to striking that tone as he feared.

Engels, who finished fourth in the 1,500 meters on Sunday night, told his followers Thursday – his Instagram account, @Craigathor, has 87,000 of them, and the post drew nearly 13,000 likes in the first two hours – that he would continue racing this summer, even if for him that won't mean the Olympic Games in Tokyo as one of the trials' top three finishers.

But The People's Champ, as Nike teammate and 800 meters runner Donovan Brazier called him, posted several photos, including those with his parents, Dawn and Todd Engels of Winston-Salem, and his two grandmothers, all of whom were among the Engels cheering section at Hayward Field.

"I can't be much more grateful for the people in my life and even you guys that I've never met," the Reagan High School graduate wrote.

If you have any doubt about whether Engels is an ambassador for track and field, twice in his post he mentioned young people, both in trying to be a good example for them but also in saluting his event's three Olympians for their chance to "inspire future generations and kids."