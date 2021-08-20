Crawdads topple Dash, even series

HICKORY — Trevor Hauver's two-run homer in the sixth inning snapped a 1-1 tie, and the Hickory Crawdads rolled on to a 5-1 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Friday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The Dash scored its run in the fourth, when a Luis Curbelo single scored Jose Rodriguez. Curbelo leads Winston-Salem with 52 RBIs. Rodriguez finished the game going 3 for 4 with a run scored and his first stolen base of the season.

Dan Metzdorf (3-5) took the loss in relief. The Crawdads improved to 41-49, while the Dash fell to 34-58.

Hickory's win evened the rain-plagued High Class-A series at a game apiece. The teams are scheduled to play a double-header on Saturday, with the first of two seven-inning games scheduled for 4 p.m.