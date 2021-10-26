Dale Earnhardt Jr. thrilled with chance to drive NASCAR's Next Gen car at Bowman Gray Stadium

Burt Myers was like a kid in a candy store on Tuesday afternoon as NASCAR’s top division made a visit to historic Bowman Gray Stadium.

Myers, a 10-time champion of the track from Walnut Cove, helped drivers Tony Stewart, Clint Bowyer and Dale Earnhardt Jr. with any tricks of the trade when it comes to navigating the quarter-mile track.

“It’s not every day you have a legend from NASCAR ask you about your home track,” Myers said about talking with Dale Earnhardt Jr. “He told me this was the first time he’d ever been here so it’s just really cool to have these guys here sort of seeing what our track looks like and what it can handle.”

Goodyear had Stewart test the tires but that was done without journalists able to watch, but the track opened up for journalists when Earnhardt and Bowyer took turns with the car.

NASCAR was here because of the new track that’s opening up at the L.A. Coliseum that will be the same shape and will be the opening race in February of 2022. The new Next Gen car is the next big thing in NASCAR and that’s part of the reason there were more than 30 journalists from all over on hand at the historic track.