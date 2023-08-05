Danny Bohn doesn’t drive a lot at Bowman Gray Stadium during the season, but when he does he usually makes an impact.

He certainly made one Saturday night in front of around 10,000 by winning the Ortega 100 lapper, holding off Brandon Ward. It was Bohn’s first win at the Stadium since the opening 100 lap race to start last season.

“I do love coming over here, and tonight we had a strong car,” Bohn said of his 17th career Modified win.

Ward had the lead, but on one of the several restarts late in the race Bohn took an outside lane and pushed past him.

“We just couldn’t get that late jump on Danny on one of the other restarts, but we had a strong car,” Ward said.

Tim Brown finished third as he elected not to take the Fans Challenge.

Jason Myers, Burt Myers and Lee Jeffreys all had top four qualifying times and took on the $12,000 Fans Challenge and started in the rear of the field.

Brown’s third-place finish helped him as he chases his 13th points championship.

Late in the race it was Burt Myers, who was up to fifth place when he tried to get past Chris Fleming just after turn three, but Myers ended up wrecking as they came together. Fleming was able to resume, but Myers’ night was over.

Myers was trying to finish in the top four, where he would have won the extra $12,000 from the Fans Challenge.

While the track crew was attending to Myers’ car, he took a bucket of drying agent and chucked it at Fleming’s car on the caution lap. When the race was over, however, Fleming stopped his car near the ambulance at the entrance of pit row and had to be attended to inside the ambulance.

A crew member of Fleming's race team in his pits said Fleming, 60, had ingested some of the drying agent that Myers threw. It wasn't known at press time if Fleming had to be taken to a hospital, but it appeared that he was treated in the ambulance and then released.

Jonathan Brown finished fourth, Junior Snow was fifth and Jason Myers was sixth. Fleming, who led the points before Saturday night, was seventh.

Jason Myers also had a chance to win the $12,000, but couldn’t improve on his position as the race went a total of 105 laps because of nine caution flags.

“We were this close,” Jason said in the pits.

Adams wins for fifth time

Michael Adams was on the pole in the first Sportsman 20-lap race and he never flinched as he won for the fifth time this season.

Adams had to withstand the pressure of Riley Neal, who was pushing him, but Adams stayed the course.

It was Adams' 28th career win.

“I can’t thank my crew enough because we didn’t have much in practice, but they worked and worked and the car was fast once we got out there,” Adams said.

Adams also praised Neal, the 15-year-old in his second season, for driving him clean.

“That Riley Neal is the real deal and he ran me clean so I appreciate that,” Adams said.

Nate Gregg was third, followed by Justin Taylor with points leader Chase Robertson finishing fifth after starting 11th.

In the second race, Zack Ore won the Sportsman Division with Billy Gregg second and Amber Lynn third.

Joyce wins in Street Stock

Picking up his third win of the season was Christian Joyce in the first race of the night.

The three drivers — Joyce, Austin Jones and Brad Lewis — all came into Saturday night tied for the points championship. Now Joyce has a slight lead, but Jones was second and Lewis finished third.

“It’s all about the draw,” said Joyce, who took the lead on Craig Hartless on lap 10 and was never threatened.

As for having a slight advantage in the points, Joyce shook his head. “No, it’s so close it’s going to be a battle the rest of the way,” Joyce said. “But I’m glad we got this one.”

Around the pits

Slate Myers, 14, did not race in the Modified 100 lap race but will make his official debut next week. The Modified Division will have two 25-lap races on Saturday. “I didn’t know I wasn’t running tonight until about 20 minutes ago,” Slate said in the pits. “So I’ll look at next week’s races.”…

One of the announcers for FloRacing on Saturday night was James Pike, who has been a pit reporter for the CARS Tour. Pike, a Winston-Salem native, used to be a ticket taker for Sat-urday night races when he was younger. Because FloRacing also broadcasts the CARS Tour and Bowman Gray Stadium Pike will get the chance to call the action. He’ll also call the races next Saturday on FloRacing also….

There are only two weeks left in the season and this Saturday’s featured race will be the Sportsman Division 100-lap race. The Modified will have two 25 lap races as well as a 20 lap Street Stock race. There will also be one or two Street Stock races.

