Dash batters stay cold in loss
Dash batters stay cold in loss

A recap of the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team’s High-A East League game at Jersey Shore Blue Claws (Phillies) on Wednesday.

Score

Blue Claws 4, Dash 1

Why the Dash lost

One night after being held to one hit by Jersey Shore, Winston-Salem managed only two hits on Wednesday.

Stars

Dash

First baseman Harvin Mendoza drove in the only run for the Dash, scoring Tyler Osik with a fifth-inning sacrifice fly.

Jersey Shore

The Blue Claws led only 2-1 in the seventh, but a sacrifice fly by Chris Cornelius sent Herbert Iser home, then Hunter Markwardt's infield single scored Cole Stobbe from third. The Jersey Shore pitching staff easily made the 4-1 lead hold up.

Statistics

Click here to see full statistics from MiLB.com.

Records

Jersey Shore: 6-8.

Dash: 7-7; three games behind Bowling Green (Rays) in South Division.

Up next for Dash

At Jersey Shore, Thursday-Sunday. Returns home to play Hickory in Truist Stadium, with all seats available for sale, May 25-30.

