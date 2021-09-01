Dash, Braves split double-header

ROME, Ga. — Winston-Salem starter Dan Metzdorf pitched six sharp innings as the Dash edged the Rome Braves 3-2 on Wednesday in the first game of a double-header at State Mutual Stadium.

In the nightcap, four pitchers limited the Dash to one run on six hits and the Braves won 4-1.

The doubleheader was needed because rain washed out Tuesday's scheduled opener of the six-game series.

The Dash (39-63) scored all the runs they would need in the third inning. Jose Rodriguez singled, scoring Evan Skoug and Jeremiah Burke. Later in the inning, An Alex Destino single scored Rodriguez and gave the Dash a 3-0 lead.

The Braves (46-56) scored twice in the sixth to cut the lead to 3-2, but Dash reliever McKinley Moore pitched a perfect seventh to preserve the win.

The teams are scheduled to play the third game of the series on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.