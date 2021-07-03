Dash cruises past Drive

The Winston-Salem Dash broke open a close game with a two-run ninth inning Saturday night on the way to a 5-1 win over the Greenville Drive at Fluor Field.

With the win, the Dash (24-29) can now salvage a split of the six-game series with a win over the Drive (27-26) on Sunday.

Winston-Salem had a 2-1 lead after four innings courtesy of two solo homers.

In the second inning, Lenyn Sosa hit his seventh of the season; in the fourth, Luis Curbelo connected for his 11th.

The Dash picked up an insurance run in the seventh when Gunnar Troutwine scored on a wild pitch, making the score 3-1.

Four Winston-Salem pitchers allowed eight Greenville hits, but just a lone third-inning run.

Winston-Salem is scheduled to send Kaleb Roper to the mound for the second time in the series on the Fourth of July. Roper, a right-hander, pitched four innings of two-run ball against the Drive on June 29. He didn't factor in the decision in a 5-4 Greenville victory. Roper made his Dash season debut against the Drive on June 11, making Sunday the third time in less than a month that he faces Greenville.