Dash cruises past Drive
The Winston-Salem Dash broke open a close game with a two-run ninth inning Saturday night on the way to a 5-1 win over the Greenville Drive at Fluor Field.

With the win, the Dash (24-29) can now salvage a split of the six-game series with a win over the Drive (27-26) on Sunday.

Winston-Salem had a 2-1 lead after four innings courtesy of two solo homers.

In the second inning, Lenyn Sosa hit his seventh of the season; in the fourth, Luis Curbelo connected for his 11th.

The Dash picked up an insurance run in the seventh when Gunnar Troutwine scored on a wild pitch, making the score 3-1.

Four Winston-Salem pitchers allowed eight Greenville hits, but just a lone third-inning run.

Winston-Salem is scheduled to send Kaleb Roper to the mound for the second time in the series on the Fourth of July. Roper, a right-hander, pitched four innings of two-run ball against the Drive on June 29. He didn't factor in the decision in a 5-4 Greenville victory. Roper made his Dash season debut against the Drive on June 11, making Sunday the third time in less than a month that he faces Greenville.

Left-hander Chris Murphy gets the start for Greenville, pitching against the Dash for the second time this season. In his previous start, Murphy scattered three hits throug five shutout innings, walking one and striking out three.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

